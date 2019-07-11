Australia lake on hosts England in the second semi-finals of the ICC 2019 World Cup in Birmingham on July 11, 2019. New Zealand already entered the finals by stunning favorites India by 18 runs at Manchester on Wednesday. The match was pushed to the reserve day after rain abandoned play. New Zealand had scored 211 for the loss of six wickets in 46.1 overs when rain stopped play.

Birmingham weather forecast

Rain is again expected to play spoilsport in this game as well.

The pitch has been able to breathe over the last few days and been carefully manicured by the local ground staff, under the watchful eye of the ICC.

TV telecast and live streaming info:

PTV Sports will continue to telecast the World Cup Live with live streaming available at their website and also at Sonyliv.com.

Sky Sports will telecast in the UK while Fox Cricket tv channel will broadcast for viewers in Australia.

Log on to https://t.co/jerYGfrWzV to follow all the live action from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 exclusively on PTV’s official website! #GameOnHai pic.twitter.com/sQSl3hPPT3 — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) June 1, 2019

Read: England vs India live cricket streaming on Sky Sports website: ICC World Cup 2019

Team News:

Justin Langer has already confirmed that Peter Handscomb will make his World Cup debut on Thursday, he might play at No 4 after the hamstring injury suffered by Khawaja in Australia's last game.

England is expected to field an unchanged squad after they won two back-to-back games. Australia might make a few changes. Justin Langer said. For England, this is the first semifinal since 1992 and they are all geared for the big match with all the support from the crowd.

The oldest rivalry in cricket takes centre-stage again as #AUS take on #ENG in the second ICC #CWC19 Semi-Final!



Who'll book their place at Lord's and whose dreams will be reduced to 'ashes'?



Watch #AUSvENG on July 11, from 1 PM, LIVE on Star Sports! #CricketKaCrown pic.twitter.com/GW9M9dWpjg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 10, 2019

Australia skipper Finch is confident of his team's chances ahead of the match.

Cricinfo reported that he took pride in countries rich tradition of excelling in the World Cups. They have won four of the last five tournaments.