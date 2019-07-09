India and New Zealand will clash in what will be the first Semi-Final of the ICC World Cup 2019 on 9 July 2019 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester, England.

Live updates:

New Zealand wins toss and bats first

One change for India - Chahal comes in place of Kuldeep Yadav. For NZ, Ferguson comes in for Southee.

India and New Zealand have never played against one another in the ICC World Cup 2019. The two teams were to play against one another in a league match, but it was washed out, and both sides were given one point each.

The other semi-final will be played on Thursday, 11 July 2019 between Australia and England

Live audio commentary and score

Tv telecast and live cricket streaming info

Star Sports will telecast the semifinal live in India. Hotstar will be transmitting live streaming of the game in India via the app and the website for the top end users. The live broadcast will be provided in English, Hindi and some local languages.

Viewers in Pakistan can watch live on Ten Sports and PTV Sports from 2:30 PM PKT onwards.

Log on to https://t.co/jerYGfrWzV to follow all the live action from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 exclusively on PTV's official website!

Read: England vs India live cricket streaming on Sky Sports website: ICC World Cup 2019

Sky Sports will telecast India- New Zealand match live in New Zealand. https://fanpass.co.nz/ and www.skygo.co.nz/livetv/ will provide live streaming of the game in the region.

Boys will be men. Under-19 Cricket World Cup captains to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Captains. Who will emerge victorious?

Watch ICC #CWC19 #INDvNZ LIVE, on Hotstar.

Jasprit Bumrah the Key

Jasprit Bumrah will be the crucial element in the Indian strategy to tame the Kiwis. Jasprit Bumrah has proved to be the key bowler who can wreak havoc with the new ball, come back in short spells to break the partnership and choke runs in the slog overs.

He is one bowler who can take wickets at vital moments and can also be depended for restricting the score in the death overs.

New Zealand have won the toss and they will bat first in the semi-final

According to the playing conditions for playoffs - extra two hours are permitted beyond the regulation close time (18:00 hours GMT). And beyond that, if the match referee thinks a result is possible on the day, he has the right to decide.

Rohit Sharma on the verge of breaking records

Hitman v/s Lightning Boult⚡️

Fiery #KingKohli🔥 v/s Ice-cool Kane❄️



We have an epic Semi-Final on our hands!

Watch what's in store tomorrow!



ICC #CWC19 #INDvNZhttps://t.co/LGvikWU4o3 — Hotstar (@hotstartweets) July 8, 2019

Rohit Sharma has become the toast of the town, and he is fast catching up with Virat Kohli for the top position. He is also equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring Six centuries in 6 world cups.

Rohit Sharma will be on the verge of breaking several World records when he will walk into the field on Tuesday.

Both Skippers faced one another in the U-19 World Cup semi-finalsThe skippers of the two teams bear an eerie similarity to one another. Both were noticed when they played against one another in the U-19 World Cup semi-finals in 2008.

Semi Final 1. India XI: KL Rahul, R Sharma, V Kohli, R Pant, MS Dhoni, D Karthik, H Pandya, R Jadeja, B Kumar, J Bumrah, Y Chahal

Viraat Kohli was the skipper of the Indian side while Kane Williamson captained the Kiwi U-19 team. India has reached the Semi-Final stage for the seventh time while the New Zealand team will be playing in their eighth World Cup Semis.