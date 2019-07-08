Tight end Rob Gronkowski has surprised the New England Patriots and their legions of fans when he announced his retirement weeks after winning their sixth Super Bowl title. However, Gronkowski told Rich Eisen in an interview that he might feel the itch to return to the game when the 2019 season starts. In the same interview, Gronkowski joked that he might make a comeback if the Patriots make the playoffs. Gronkowski’s statement during that interview fueled rumors that he might make a comeback at some point next season.

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady added to the fire when he reportedly had a private workout with Gronkowski at UCLA on Monday, according to a report by Andrew Callahan of MassLive. In his report, Callahan said Brady threw to the All-Pro tight end during the workout. Callahan added that Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, was also present during the workout. Gronkowski was in Los Angeles to attend the Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game on Monday night at UCLA.

Gronkowski a valuable member of the Patriots

Gronkowski was a valuable member of the Patriots squad as he caught 522 passes for 7,861 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns in his nine years in New England. A second-round pick out of Arizona in 2010, Gronkowski lived up to his billing as he made it to five Pro Bowls, captured four first-team All-Pro spots and won three Super Bowl rings. If Gronkowski really wants to return, he will have a few weeks before the Patriots start training camp on July 25.

This was not the first time that Brady worked out at UCLA in the offseason. In May, he connected with Bruins wide receivers during a private workout. Before he attended the Patriots three-day minicamp, Brady also had private workouts with veteran wideout Julian Edelman and rookie receiver N’Keal Harry. Brady also threw passes to suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was indefinitely banned by the NFL for violating the conditions of his reinstatement.

CBS anchor admits Brady’s interview the hardest in her career

As an avid Patriots fan, Nora O’Donnell of CBS considered it a privilege to interview Brady in 2017. However, O’Donnell admitted that the interview was the toughest of her career. “I’m a Patriots fan,” said O’Donnell, who is set to take over as anchor of “CBS Evening News” on July 15. “We talked about his TB12 method, and then he asked me to throw a football,” said O’Donnell, who admitted that the hardest part was to throw a football alongside the quarterback who is considered the greatest of all time.

In his career, Brady is known for his good relationship with the media as he is always jovial in responding to their questions.