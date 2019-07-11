Fox Sports’ NFL insider Jay Glazer is convinced that retired tight end Rob Gronkowski will return to the New England Patriots in case they need a boost for a playoff spot. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Glazer believes that Gronkowski could possibly come out of retirement if the Patriots need a push for a spot in the postseason. “Could he possibly come out of retirement for a last little playoff push? Why not? Why wouldn't he?" said Glazer. As of now, Glazer said he sees no reason for Gronkowski to come back, but if he feels that the Patriots need a boost at tight end, he might return to the football field to help New England win a seventh Super Bowl trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, Gronkowski announced his surprise retirement weeks after the Patriots captured their sixth Super Bowl crown with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Gronkowski in fine form - Glazer

In case Gronkowski decides to come back, Glazer said he will have no problem returning to playing form and become an effective contributor to the Patriots’ campaign. "Gronk could retire for 10 years and come back and still dominate,” Glazer insisted, calling Gronkowski “ridiculous.” However, he fueled rumors of a comeback when he told Rich Eisen that he might feel the itch to return when the season begins.

Advertisement

Also, Gronkowski also had a private workout with Brady at UCLA, adding more fire to the rumors that he will be cutting short his retirement. During his nine-year stint with the Patriots after being drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Gronkowski caught 522 passes for 7,861 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns. Currently, Gronkowski is enjoying retirement, saying in an interview that this is the first time that he will enjoy August, which is time for training camp in the NFL. He was spotted at the red carpet of the ESPY Awards where he briefly chatted with New Orleans Saints' quarterback Drew Brees.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

3 Patriots dubbed by ESPN as best players at every age

Three members of the Patriots, led by the 41-year-old Brady, were dubbed as the best player at every age. In a report by Kyle Seifert of ESPN, Brady is the best 41-year-old in the league, wide receiver Julian Edelman was selected as the best 33-year-old in the NFL while tight end Ben Watson is the best 39-year-old in the league. Watson came out of retirement to sign a one-year with the Patriots, but he was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Watson’s suspension and the retirement of Gronkowski have affected the Patriots’ depth chart, with Matt LaCosse as their No. 1 option at tight end. The Patriots acquired Michael Roberts from the Detroit Lions but the trade was voided after he failed a physical.