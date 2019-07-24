While the Nebraska football team's recruiting has been mostly successful [VIDEO]this summer, there is one particular announcement that could be a massive boon to the team. JUCO defensive lineman Jahkeem Green is expected to announce where he will, once and for all, attend college and play football next.

Green, out of Highland (Kan.) Community College is already a commit to the Huskers but he's been taking other visits in the last few months.

Now it appears the race for the defensive player is coming down to Nebraska and Texas Tech. When it comes to reading the tea leaves and figuring out where the defensive lineman's heart truly lies, it doesn't appear even his Junior College coaching staff knows for sure.

Nebraska football target has changed his mind before

The Huskers had thought they were the undisputed beneficiaries of a rather odd rule from the SEC in regards to Green.

He had been committed to Southern Carolina but a rule in that conference prohibits teams in that conference from counting math classes administered by a third party toward player eligibility. That meant he couldn't go to his first choice after all.

The Nebraska football team leapt into the picture thanks, according to the Lincoln Journal Star to Ryan Held. One of the Huskers' top recruiters had apparently been like a dog with a bone and had managed to win over Jahkeem Green. For a while, there hadn't been any concern that he was going to go anywhere else. Then Texas Tech managed to get his attention.

The final decision

Green is due to finish his online classes next week on July 31. Once his grades are confirmed as being eligible for either school, the defensive lineman will have to make one final decision. It should be pointed out that the Nebraska football team will open camp on August 1. Being a member of the 2019 class, he could be an immediate contributor should he decide he wants to be a Cornhusker.

Nebraska's camp kicks off on August first but Green doesn't absolutely have to be in Lincoln on that day. Classes don't begin at UNL until August 26. Of course, if the Cornhuskers are going to get a contribution from the defensive tackle this season, they'd love to see him in Lincoln as soon as possible.

As for whether there's any chance he won't be in Lincoln, the paper talked to Highland assistant coach Judd Remmers and he either isn't talking or doesn't know where Jahkeem Green is going to land.

The coach called it 50/50 and a "coin flip" between the Nebraska football team and Texas Tech. The good news is that it shouldn't be all that long before Husker fans find out one way or another whether they are going to be landing another weapon on the defensive line.