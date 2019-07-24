New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refused to talk about the contract situation of veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who is entering the final year of his two-year, $30-million deal. During a press conference before the Patriots begin their training camp, Belichick was asked about Brady’s contract situation and if he expects his quarterback to sign one before the start of the regular season.

“I'm not going to talk about player contracts or any other contracts for that matter,” said Belichick. It was reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that there is no contract extension on the table for Brady. If the Patriots don’t sign Brady to a contract extension before the season begins, it would mark the first time in the 41-year-old quarterback’s career that he will play on a contract year. Also, Brady will also have a chance to become a free agent and test the market if the Patriots don’t give him a contract extension.

Belichick talks pressure of defending a Super Bowl title

During his talk with the media, Belichick discussed several topics, including the pressure of defending their Super Bowl crown. When asked if he’s feeling the pressure of defending the title, Belichick replied “I’m thinking about trying to have a good day today. Belichick then added that he plans to have a good practice tomorrow (July 25) when the Patriots officially begin their training camp.

Belichick also skipped questions about the status of suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon, saying reporters should ask the commissioner’s office about it because it’s a league matter. Gordon played 11 games for the Patriots last season, recording 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns before he was banned indefinitely by the NFL for violating the terms of his reinstatement. Gordon will remain with the Patriots if he’s reinstated as he signed a one-year tender with New England in the offseason. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said the Patriots might decide not to use Gordon even if he’s reinstated.

Patriots veterans still in awe with Brady’s energy

According to special teams captain Matthew Slater, Brady helps spark the team’s motivation with his boundless energy and enthusiasm in playing football. Slater, who has been Brady’s teammate since 2008, said that the veteran quarterback’s attitude and approach to the game has influenced everyone on how to prepare for every game. Running back James White, who has been with Patriots since 2014, shared Slater’s view, saying Brady treats every day as his first day even though he’s in his 20th year in the league.

“He’s been doing it for 20 years, so us young guys, we only want to be like that,” said White. Slater and White both have won three Super Bowl titles while playing alongside Brady.