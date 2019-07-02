The New England Patriots have taken quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft as a possible heir-apparent to veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who earlier expressed his plan to play until he’s 45 years old. This was the view of Paul Perillo, Patriots.com writer and editor of Patriots Football Weekly, when asked during “Patriots Unfiltered” where the fans have a chance to ask him any question under the sun about the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked by a certain Dante Coppola if he believes that Brady’s heir-apparent is already on the Patriots’ roster, Perillo replied: “my guess is Brady’s successor is not currently on the roster”. Perillo elaborated that Brady has stated several times that he wants to play for a few more years, giving Stidham a few more years to develop and emerge as a possible replacement. However, Perillo said the replacement could be a free agent who can serve as a bridge between the time Brady hangs them up and whenever the Patriots can find the guy they really want. As of now, Perillo said he’s not sure if Stidham has the ability to take the reins from Brady, but he has plenty of time to prove himself.

Advertisement

Stidham’s real progress will show in training camp

In a separate question by Michael Velasquez regarding Stidham’s progress, Perillo said Stidham threw the ball well during spring practices, but he said the moment of truth will come during training camp, which will start July 25. At that point, Perillo said fans will get a clear view on how Stidham runs the offense, make his reads and throw the football on a more consistent basis. As of making the 53-man roster, Perillo said that as a fourth-round selection, Stidham has a chance of making it as a third quarterback, alongside Brady and possible backup Brian Hoyer.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

In his three years as starter at Baylor and Auburn, Stidham completed 545 of 848 passes for 7,217 yards and 48 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. In 2017, he emerged as a possible first-round pick after throwing for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns, but he regressed in the 2018 season causing his draft stock to drop.

Madden reveals Patriots rookies’ ranking

In connection with the upcoming release of “Madden 20”, EA Sports recently revealed the overall ratings of NFL rookies.

According to Henry McKenna of PatriotsWire, Patriots 2019 first-round pick, wide receiver N’Keal Harry, received a 71 overall rating. Harry’s ranking came as no surprise since he was the first receiver taken by the Patriots in the first round during head coach Bill Belichick’s tenure. For the other members of the Patriots’ 2019 Draft class, Joejuan Williams received a 70 Damien Harris 69, Chase Winovich, 69, Jake Bailey 66, Byron Cowart 63, Ken Webster 63, Yodny Cajuste 61, Hjalte Froholdy 61, and Stidham 57.

Advertisement

EA Sports is scheduled to release Madden 20 on August 2.