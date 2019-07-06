When most people were sleeping on Friday night, the Clippers made a couple of moves that shook the basketball landscape. It was announced that they not only signed Kawhi Leonard, but that they also traded for Paul George. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN documented how Leonard was able to convince George to ask for a trade and join him in Los Angeles.

Those two moves have now made the Clippers the betting favorite to win the 2019-20 NBA Championship according to FanDuel. Here are the updated odds on FanDuel for each team to win it all next season.

The favorites

Los Angeles Clippers +290

Los Angeles Lakers +480

Milwaukee Bucks +600

Philadelphia 76ers +900

Staples Center should be rocking throughout the entirety of the 2019-20 season as the home of both Los Angeles teams. The true favorite of the two may come down to ending up with the better supporting cast beyond their big twos (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for the Clippers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the Lakers).

The Bucks return much of the same team that had the best record in the regular season in 2018-19 (lost Malcolm Brogdon, added Robin Lopez).

Philadelphia did a superb job after losing two starters in the offseason (Jimmy Butler and J.J. Redick) replacing them with Al Horford and Josh Richardson.

Dark-horse candidates

Golden State Warriors +1200

Houston Rockets +1400

Utah Jazz +1600

Boston Celtics +2300

Brooklyn Nets +2300

Denver Nuggets +2300

The Lakers and Clippers can’t be penciled into the Western Conference Finals with some of the excellent teams out West in this grouping.

The Nuggets bring another year of experience together after finishing with the second-best record in the West last season.

The Jazz have taken a step forward in acquiring Mike Conley, and the Rockets have come just short of beating the Warriors in the playoffs two straight seasons.

Not very-likely to be champions (including the reigning champion)

Toronto Raptors +3200

Portland Trail Blazers +3500

Indiana Pacers +4900

Dallas Mavericks +5500

New Orleans Pelicans +5500

San Antonio Spurs +6500

Miami Heat +8500

Oklahoma City Thunder +8500

It’s crazy to see 10 teams with better odds than Toronto to win next season’s NBA title less than a month after the Raptors won it all this past season, but a steep decline is expected with the loss of Kawhi Leonard.

Other than Toronto, some interesting teams in this group include the Trail Blazers (made the Western Conference Finals last season), the Pacers (return of Victor Oladipo at some point), and the Pelicans (rookie season of Zion Williamson).

Do you believe in miracles?

Orlando Magic +11000

Sacramento Kings +13000

Detroit Pistons +15000

Atlanta Hawks +18000

New York Knicks +18000

Chicago Bulls +21000

Charlotte Hornets +25000

Cleveland Cavaliers +25000

Memphis Grizzlies +25000

Minnesota Timberwolves +25000

Phoenix Suns +25000

Washington Wizards +25000

The most interesting team in this group of extreme long shots is the Sacramento Kings who showed much improvement last season.

De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, and Marvin Bagley III are young players who could take a step towards becoming All-Star talents. They have also added Trevor Ariza, Dewayne Dedmon, Cory Joseph, and Richaun Holmes via free agency.