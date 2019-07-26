The opening match of the ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on 26 July, 2.30 PM local time, 9.00 AM GMT.

The match is going to be unique because it will be the last match played by Lanka pacer and skipper Lasith Malinga as he bids farewell to competitive Cricket.

Follow Live scores and updates:

Ban v SL online streaming details

GTV and Maasranga & BTV will beam match live in Bangladesh.

Rabbitholebd.com and Rabbithole app will live stream the game for the fans in Bangladesh.

SLRC (Channel Eye) will provide live television coverage for the game in Sri Lanka. Channeleye.lk and Rupavahini will live stream the game for the fans in Sri Lanka.

Mixed Fortunes at ICC World Cup

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had mixed fortunes at the ICC World Cup.

All eyes will now be on Lasith Malinga, and the question now is can the Sri Lanka team give him a winning farewell. Looking at statistics, Sri Lanka seems to have an advantage and have lost just three matches from the 14 ODI’s Malinga has played with Bangladesh.

However, the fortune of the rest of the team is not so rosy, and disputes and controversies have dominated the dressing room. The ICC fixture between the two sides was washed out because of rain.

Batting and bowling woes

Sri Lanka has its bag full of problems. The inability of its bowlers to pick wickets in the middle over has been amply exposed in the ICC matches it played. The retirement of Lasith Malinga will also add to their cup of woes. For over a decade Lasith has been the pillar of strength for the Sri Lanka team. Endless time’s skippers of the nation’s cricket team have looked towards him in stressful situations and Lasith never disappointed.

A must win to assuage fans

Bangladesh, despite their average performance in the ICC World Cup, is a much-balanced side with stars like Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza and Liton Das adding depth and dependability in every department of the game.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal will be raring to erase the memories of this year’s ICC World cup behind, and nothing but a win can assuage the wounds of the fans.