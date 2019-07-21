As reported by Marc Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks have signed Kenny Wooten to an Exhibit 10 contract. An Exhibit 10 contract means that Wooten will be guaranteed $50,000 if he doesn’t make the Knicks 15-man roster, but spends at least 45 days with the team’s G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.

The 6-9 forward/center went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after forgoing his final two years in school at Oregon.

College career

As a freshman in the 2017-18 season, Wooten started 11 of his 36 appearances for Oregon. In 19.8 minutes per contest, he went on to average 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks. He received more playing time as a sophomore last season (24 minutes per game) while starting 27 of his 34 outings. He posted averages of 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks.

In his two collegiate seasons, he shot 63.4 percent from the field and 63.3 percent from the free-throw line (went 0-2 from three-point territory). In both seasons, he was named a Pac-12 All-Defensive member. Despite playing just two seasons, his 166 blocks are third-most in Oregon history.

Summer League

After going undrafted, New York invited him to take part in their Summer League team. In four games, his averages of 1.8 points and three rebounds don’t come close to jumping off the page. What does is the 10 shots he blocked in about 53 minutes of action.

His prowess of rejecting opponents’ shots should remind Knicks fans of Mitchell Robinson, who was a shot-blocking machine as a rookie last season.

Tough road ahead to make the regular season roster

Fifteen players are allowed to be on the regular season roster. The Knicks currently have 15 players on guaranteed contracts. They are as follows: Damyean Dotson, Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr., Kevin Knox, Allonzo Trier, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Ignas Brazdeikis, Julius Randle, Marcus Morris, Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis, Wayne Ellington, Reggie Bullock, and Elfrid Payton.

This means in order for Wooten to make the club to start the season, the Knicks will either have to cut one of those guaranteed deals or trade someone without getting someone back in return.

It has long been rumored that New York would be more than willing to trade Ntilikina. While he turns just 21 on July 28 and has played just two seasons, many Knicks fans already consider him a bust after the team selected him eighth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Empire Sports Media mentions how they still may be able to find a trade partner for him this offseason.

If he is unable to make the roster, Wooten could still be called up at any time from the G-League due to excelling or an injury that may occur on the Knicks.