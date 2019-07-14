Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris has had some kind of luck the last few years. In 2018, he played with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. This season, he's going to be playing with Baker Mayfield.

When you're talking about a guy who is going to keep collecting paychecks in the NFL depending on how many accurate passes come his way, it pays off big time to have a quarterback that is among the best in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes was not only among the best in the business last year, but he was also arguably the best in the NFL in 2018. Baker Mayfield could make a claim on that title in 2019. That might be a comparison that most people can make, but the former Chiefs and current Browns tight end sees other things that link the two quarterbacks.

Former Chiefs player draws parallels between QBs

It shouldn't be a huge shock that other people have decided that Harris is a voice that should be looked at when it comes to comparing Mahomes and Mayfield.

Advertisement

It's more than just the fact that they are young and talented.

The former Kansas City Chiefs and current Cleveland Browns player talked to The Athletic earlier this week about what really makes the two players seem similar. "Most definitely. The competitiveness. Winning matters to Patrick, and I see the same in Baker."

Harris went on to explain it was more than just "competitiveness" as that's something pretty much anyone in the NFL has in spades. "Just that will to win, from the very first (workout). They both have that drive and that confidence.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL

Even though he was a young guy taking over last year, Pat just had so much confidence and guys respond to that."

The team keeps rolling

It's the "guys respond to that" that might be the most important part of the story. The Kansas City Chiefs went from pretty good, to a very good offense under Mahomes. The Cleveland Browns went from kinda bad, to very good under Baker Mayfield last year.

This year, the Browns have more weapons to use.

That includes Demetrius Harris.

It should be pointed out that so far Harris has not been a huge asset to any team he's played for. He's someone who has had the fortune of playing for very good quarterbacks and behind very good starting tight ends.

Last year, Harris played behind Travis Kelce. In doing so, he ended up with just 12 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns. The year before that wasn't a whole lot better.

Advertisement

He had just 18 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown.

This year, Harris will be behind David Njoku. Still, when you look at the numbers that Kelce put up for the Kansas City Chiefs last year, Harris' contributions were plenty impressive for a backup. The Cleveland Browns would absolutely take that, as well as the jump into Super Bowl contender Pat Mahomes brought his team a year ago.