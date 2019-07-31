Montreal Tigers are all set to take on Edmonton Royals in match nine of the Global T20 Canada 2019 on Wednesday, July 31. The game will be played at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

The match will begin at 12:30 PM local, 4:30 PM GMT, 10:00 PM IST. Both the teams have experienced players and a seasoned captain leading them. George Bailey is leading the Montreal Tigers in the season two of the league while Faf du Plessis is in charge of the Edmonton Royals.

GT20 Canada 2019 broadcast details

Star Sports will broadcast all the T20 matches Live in India.

Hotstar India will provide live streaming of the matches of the tournament via their app and website for the premium users in the Indian subcontinent.

Willow Tv will telecast in the United States while Hotstar will live stream the matches for the viewers in the United States and Canada.

Can Captain Faf-tastic bring Edmonton Royals' #GT2019 campaign back on track after 2⃣ consecutive losses?



Catch them in action as they face Montreal Tigers, tonight, only on Star Sports 2/2 HD and Hotstar! pic.twitter.com/qCfXhzasY3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 31, 2019

Tigers look to bounce back after the scare against Knights

Montreal Tigers have played three matches so far in this tournament, but their only win came in their opening match which was against Winnipeg Hawks.

Their last game was abandoned after the first innings. In that match against Vancouver Knights, Tigers ended up conceding 276 runs. This could mean they could make some changes in their bowling unit as their batting seems quite balanced at this moment. They are currently occupying the fourth position on the points table.

A look at the Points Table at the end of Match 8.#GT2019 pic.twitter.com/1tEy5SL9tg — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) July 31, 2019

Royals look to turn around their tournament

Edmonton Royals have had a really bad start to this tournament as they have lost both their matches.

Lying on the bottom of the points table, Royals' first loss came against Toronto Nationals while their previous match was Brampton Wolves which they lost by 27 runs.

Sherfane Rutherford or Davy Jacobs could be brought into the side to boost their batting as their bowling seems alright at this very moment.

4 SIXES off @jpduminy21's over by Rodrigo Thomas and the 4th one shattered the glass. Watch what all happened in that one over. #GT2019 #TNvsWH pic.twitter.com/4sCHEcnu9D — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) July 31, 2019

The pitch so far has been really flat, and the conditions have made look batting really easy.

The boundaries are somewhat small which has kept the average run rate pretty high this season. Going into this match, we could have another high scoring match on the cards with both teams having some power hitters in there.