Sri Lanka will be eyeing a series whitewash at home when they meet Bangladesh in the third and the final ODI on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

The match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka is leading the ODI series 2-0 after winning the second ODI in Colombo a few days back by seven wickets.

Live updates:

Score: Sri Lanka 49/1 in 12 overs.

Sri Lanka has won the toss and decided to bat first

SL vs BAN 3rd ODI broadcast details

Gazi TV (GTV), BTV and Maasranga TV will telecast the match live in Bangladesh.

Rabbitholebd will live stream the match via the website and the app in Bangladesh. Sony Six will provide the television coverage in India while SonyLiv will provide online streaming via its app and website in the Indian subcontinent.

Confident Sri Lanka eye a series whitewash

Going into the second ODI, Sri Lanka had made two changes into their side.

Isuru Udana and Akila Dananjaya had been brought back into the side in the place of Lasith Malinga and Thisara Perera. Both the incoming bowlers did a good job and the hosts may stick to the same side for this final ODI as well. The batting isn't a worry for them either after two back to back good performances.

LIVE: 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2019 - https://t.co/WSshCNwTH5 #SLvBAN — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 28, 2019

Mahmudullah likely to be rested for the final match

Mahmudullah has been struggling with his form recently and even in this series, he hasn't had the best returns with the bat.

Considering this, Bangladesh may decide to rest him for this final match. According to the Cricbuzz article, Anamul Haque or Farhad Reza are most likely ones to replace the senior member in the side. Other than this, Bangladesh is expected to be pretty much unchanged.

The pitch for the second match was slightly on the slower side. Going into the third match, a similar kind of surface is expected to be found in Colombo.

A score of around 250-260 could be challenging and the team batting second will not have it easy. Some rain is expected in the morning but it won't affect the match as it will start in the afternoon.