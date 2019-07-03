According to Wwe.com, the latest SmackDown Live show started with a package showing the rivalry between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens and what all happened between both of them over the past few weeks. Earlier on social media, Kevin Owens issued a challenge to Shane McMahon for a match at SummerSlam.

As SmackDown Live started, Shane McMahon came down to the ring accepting Kevin's challenge for a match at SummerSlam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Owens was ready to fight Shane McMahon then and there but Shane put him in the main event against Roman Reigns with special referees Elias and Drew McIntyre.

Shane made himself the special ring announcer for that match. In the main event, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens together attacked Shane McMahon and his team of Elias and Drew McIntyre. Owens gave two stunners Shane McMahon in the end.

Kevin Owens has had an amazing Wrestling career.

Advertisement

Some of the championships won by Owens are, WWE United States Championship (three times), WWE Universal Championship (once), WWE Intercontinental Championship (twice), NXT Championship (once), ROH World Championship (once), ROH World Tag Team Championship (once) and PWG World Championship (three times)

Shawn Michaels and Miz attacked by Dolph Ziggler

According to wwe.com, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was a special guest at Miz Tv on this episode of SmackDown Live.

Dolph Ziggler interrupted and tried to disrespect WWE legends along with Shawn Michaels. He called his return at Crown Jewel to be embarrassing. Shawn Michaels rebutted calling Ziggler a second grade Shawn Michaels and this all ended in Ziggler punching The Miz and super kicking Shawn Michaels.

Some of the championships won by Michaels are WWE Championship (three times), World Heavyweight Championship (once), WWE European Championship (once), WWE Intercontinental Championship (three times), World Tag Team Championship (five times) and WWE Tag Team Championship (once).

Kofi Kingston challenges Randy Orton putting WWE title on the line

According to wwe.com, Kofi Kingston came out to issue a SummerSlam challenge to Randy Orton which was accepted quickly by Orton. Kofi Kingston blamed Randy Orton for using his influence to not let Kofi achieve what Kofi finally achieved i.e WWE Championship. Randy Orton replied by calling Kofi Kingston unworthy WWE Champion. Ten years later, these two reignite their rivalry at SummerSlam.

Advertisement

Finn Balor challenged "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for a match at SummerSlam since Wyatt targeted Balor a week ago by attacking him out of nowhere.

In addition to these matches set for SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair has demanded a match at SummerSlam and according to Pro Wrestling Sheet, there are rumors which say that she might be facing WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at SummerSlam.