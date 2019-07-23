In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, a huge reunion took place with all legendary stars of the past appearing and having fun together. The show was kicked off by none other than "The Champ" John Cena. Cena told the WWE Universe that WWE is his real home. The Usos then came to the ring accusing him of joining the movie industry and forced his inner "Doctor of Thuganomics" to come out. Before going back, Cena did show them and WWE Universe some colors of his old gimmick known as "Doctor of Thuganomics.

Cena rapped with The Usos where he said, "Respect for calling me out, but there's no way I’m getting bested. Y’all look just like your mug shots, how was it getting arrested?" He referred to the recent legal trouble faced by The Usos.

They were also joined by the WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi to have some fun, but The Revival spoiled the party by interfering along with Former WWE star D-Von Dudley resulting in a tag match with The Usos.

Degeneration-X and The Kliq helps Seth Rollins

The United States Champion, AJ Styles was scheduled for a one-on-one match with the number one contender of Universal Championship, Seth Rollins. AJ Styles was accompanied by his "The Club" members Karl Anderson and Luke Galloways. Seth also got him some backup as DX members Shawn Michaels and Triple H came down to the ring in support of Rollins.

Towards the end of the match, Karl Anderson and Luke Galloways interfered in the match resulting in disqualification then The Club tried to attack the trio of Rollins, Michaels and Triple H but rest of the DX members (Road Dogg and X Pac) and The Kliq(Scott Hall and Kevin Nash) came in support of Rollins and team. It was a spectacular ending as the ring was filled with WWE legends and Hall of Famers.

Stone Cold Steve Austin closes the show

Towards the end of the show, the "Toast to Raw" segment started with all the legends like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Triple H, Boogeyman, Mark Henry, Jillian Hall, Candice Michelle, Alicia Fox, Alundra Blayze, Kaitlyn, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia, Melina, Eve Torres, Torrie Wilson, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ted Dibiase, Kurt Angle, Diesel (Kevin Nash), Razor Ramon (Scott Hall), Booker T, Eric Bischoff, Sgt.

Slaughter, Jimmy Hart, Jonathan Coachman, Pat Patterson, Rikishi, Ron Simmons and The Hurricane.

Hulk Hogan addressed the WWE Universe and used his popular catchphrases and then the entrance theme of Stone Cold Steve Austin hits and he walks down the ramp and enters the ring. "The Texas Rattlesnake" Steve Austin proved to everyone that he still has the charisma as he addressed the WWE Universe and took them along with him.

He closed the event by calling all the WWE stars in the ring and distributed beer cans to everyone and all of them celebrated the Raw Reunion together closing the historic show.