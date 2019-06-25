The historic Lords Stadium will be witness to the epic clash between England and Australia on 25 June 2019. It will be match number 32 of the ICC 2019 World Cup. Both the teams are evenly placed, and the prospects of winning against one another are also at par.

England must win to remain in the top four

The Match on Tuesday will be crucial for the hosts, especially after the shock defeat in their Match against Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankans defeated the hosts by 20 runs and ensured that the path to the semifinals for the hosts is not smooth. England will have to win today’s Match to remain in the top four teams in the points table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Path to first World Cup

England is currently in the fourth position with eight points while Australia is in the second position with ten points. The going from here will not be easy for England since they have to play the remaining matches against some of the best teams in the world which includes New Zealand, Australia, and India.

The hosts have never won a World Cup, and this could be their best opportunity to end this drought. To make sure their place in the final four, the hosts will have to win the rest of their matches. England has won four of its six games and lost two. It has lost against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Roy unlikely to play

English batting lineup is one of the causes of worry for the team managers. Skipper Ian Morgan and Joe Root are not at their best form, and Jason Roy has still not fully recovered from his injury.

England has also not been able to play spin properly, and this fact has been amply proved by their defeat against subcontinent nations, India and Sri Lanka.

Pitch a paradise for fast bowlers

Log on to https://t.co/jerYGfrWzV to follow all the live action from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 exclusively on PTV’s official website! #GameOnHai pic.twitter.com/sQSl3hPPT3 — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) June 1, 2019

Australia may not be exactly as strong as England on paper, but they are comfortably placed much higher on the points table after losing only one match against India.

The pitch at Lords generally assists the fast bowlers as evident from the success of Imran Tahir and Shadab Khan in the Pakistan –South Africa match. Hence Australia could play Nathan Lion on Tuesday. The weatherman has also predicted bright and sunny weather.

Where to watch

PTV Sports will telecast for viewers in Pakistan with Live streaming on Sonyliv.com.

Fox Sports will beam the Match live in Australia. Kayo Sports app will live stream the game for the fans in Australia.

Advertisement

Read: PTV Sports live streaming Pakistan vs South Africa match at Sports.ptv.com.pk: ICC 2019 WC

To quote Eoin Morgan- "It is one of those fixtures which you look first for in the fixture list even before the start of the tournament".

27 years since they have beaten Australia in World Cup, England eye history and revival of fortunes! Watch #ENGvAUS LIVE on Hotstar

ICC #CWC19 — Hotstar (@hotstartweets) June 25, 2019

The Australia -England game can be seen live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30 AM GMT.