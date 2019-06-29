New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady achieved another milestone in 2018 when he breached the 1,000-yard rushing plateau after 18 seasons and 12 games in the NFL. Brady, not known for his rushing ability, reached the 1,000-yard mark when he ran for five yards in their 24-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13. When asked by NFL in the filming of the latest NFL Top 100, Carolina Panthers veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy had a classic reaction to Brady’s feat.

“I did, man. I did,” said McCoy when asked if he saw Brady’s five-yard rushing attempt. “His little celebration, my wife and I were laughing about it,” added the veteran defensive tackle, referring to Brady’s celebration signaling a first down after his record rush. Now, Brady has a total of 1,003 rushing yards in his career.

McCoy said he’s delighted with Brady’s celebration, saying it’s okay for Brady to have a little swag, especially since he’s a six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

“Tom Brady’s just been so, so professional. So it’s okay to have a little swag with what you do,” said McCoy. “People said he won’t ever do, or won’t be able to do, even for Tom Brady. That’s the great thing about our game is being able to defy all odds. He definitely did that.” Brady is currently preparing for the 2019 season as he and the Patriots will go for a 7th Super Bowl trophy.

Brady, McCoy almost became teammates

Brady and McCoy almost became teammates after it was reported that the Patriots were interested in acquiring the veteran defensive tackle from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A third overall pick by the Buccaneers in the 2009 NFL Draft, McCoy played nine years with the team before he was released. The Buccaneers opted to release McCoy rather than pay him $13 million for next season. However, the 31-year-old McCoy opted to sign a one-year deal worth $10.25 million with the Panthers. McCoy could have been a valuable addition to the Patriots since they lost key pieces of their defense in the offseason, including lineman Trey Flowers and tackle Malcom Brown. Flowers signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Detroit Lions while Brown joined the Saints on a three-year deal worth $15 million.

Ex-Patriots receiver gives advice to rookie wideout

For the first time in Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach, the Patriots picked a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, using the No. 32 pick to select N’Keal Harry of Arizona State. With his high billing, all eyes are now on Harry and there is immense pressure for him to deliver in his rookie year. So, former Patriots wide receiver P.K. Sam gave Harry advice on how to succeed in New England.

“You keep your mouth shut, do what you’re asked to do and just understand it’s a new journey,” Sam said in an interview with Nick Underhill of The Athletic. Also, Sam said Harry should keep his body healthy and everything will work out fine. Sam played for two years with the Patriots.