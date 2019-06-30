New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady is set to enter his 20th year in the league, an astounding feat for a player who entered the NFL as the 299th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Aside from being a six-time Super Bowl winner, the 41-year-old Brady holds 54 records in the NFL, including most career wins by a starting quarterback, including playoffs with 237 victories, and the mark for most regular-season wins by a quarterback with 207 triumphs. In the upcoming 2019 season, Brady could break more records, according to Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Bergman, Brady could eclipse the career passing touchdown mark of 539 set by retired quarterback Peyton Manning, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. Brady is facing touch competition for the record as he is up against Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints. Brees needs 20 scores while Brady needs 23 to surpass Manning’s record. Bergman said breaking Manning’s record is simply a start for Brady to set his own mark as he plans to play until he’s 45 years old.

Advertisement

“With Brady aiming to play until he's 45 and with New Orleans building a roster meant to compete for years to come, this record might not be settled for quite some time,” said Bergman.

Brady expected to top Warren Moon’s record

Brady will be 42 years old before the 2019 NFL season begins in the first week of September so he will be qualified to break the single-season passing touchdown record set by a player 42 years old or older currently owned by Warren Moon, who threw 11 touchdown passes in 1998.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

Bergman said with Brady still in competitive form, the question of breaking Moon’s record is not if, but when. The last time Brady failed to throw a touchdown pass was in 2008 when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Patriots’ season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Based on Brady’s performance in the last four years, Bergman expects Brady to erase Moon’s record in Week 5 when the Patriots go up against the Washington Redskins. Last season, Brady threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

This season, Brady has had private workouts with his wide receivers, including rookie N’Keal Harry, in preparation for their quest for a 7th Super Bowl trophy. Also, Brady dispelled anew Max Kellerman’s notion that he’s on a downtrend after showing on his Instagram account the 61-mph reading by a radar gun on one of his throws.

Patriots could set new Super Bowl record for wins

The Patriots clinched their sixth Super Bowl trophy after beating the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII.

Advertisement

The win tied them with the Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowl win by a team. If the Patriots win Super Bowl 54, which is expected by NFL analyst Rich Eisen, then they will own the all-time mark that will be a benchmark for greatness for years to come.