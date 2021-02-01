Rocker Marilyn Manson is reportedly remaining silent today following ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood's Sunday night Instagram post detailing years of abuse at the hands of the singer, according to Hollywood News Daily.

Evan Racheal Wood, Marilyn Manson's former girlfriend blasted Manson on her Instagram social media account last night with allegations of manipulation abuse.

Marilyn Manson yet to respond to new abuse claims

Wood's claims that she endured years of abuse at the hands of Manson during their relationship in the early and mid-2000s. Woods writes that Manson began "grooming her at a young age" by brainwashing and manipulating her into submission at the beginning of their relationship.

Four more women speak out against Marilyn Manson citing abuse

It did not take long for Wood's post to encourage at least four other women to come forward, revealing that they too had suffered similar abuse from Manson.

The Huffington Post identified the women as Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, and Gabriella.

McNeilly stepped forward bravely describing her horrific past with Manson, via her Instagram page, in graphic detail writing,

Manson no stranger to abuse accusations over the years

Marilyn Manson has been accused of such crimes in the past. In 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office quickly shut down an investigation following a police report made claiming Manson had been allegedly involved in unspecified sex crimes dating as far back as 2011.

The case was shut down by the D.A. who cited the statute of limitations and what they called, at the time, a lack of corroboration. During this time, Marilyn Manson "categorically denied" all allegations, according to his legal team.

In the early 2000s, two men who worked as security guards at his concerts also came forward accusing Manson of sexually assaulting them.

Both men filed lawsuits against the singer. Manson was cleared in the first case and reached a private settlement in the second

Evan Rachel Wood continued with her abuse allegations against Manson. In 2011 Evan Rachel Woods testified before Congress detailing her experiences with domestic violence and sexual assault. Woods dedicated her effort in hopes of helping to implement the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights in all 50 states.

Wood's testimony revealed that her self-esteem was broken. She went on to state that she remains terrified and living in fear.

“I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives," Woods stated before Congress. Today, Evan Racheal Wood reveals the abuse caused her to develop post-traumatic stress disorder, which included depression, night terrors, and agoraphobia.

At this time Marilyn Manson and his representatives have remained silent, ignoring several requests for comment.

Marilyn Manson replied on Instagram

The singer replied to these allegations on Instagram saying: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."