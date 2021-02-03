Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya may decide to end their relationship. The two reality stars have failed to get along ever since the ongoing eighth season of “90 Day Fiancé" began. However, fans are now worried about their future together after watching Jovi’s reaction to the news about his girlfriend’s pregnancy. While Yara had previously claimed that she was happy about the news, her boyfriend was at first doubting her and made her do a new pregnancy test in front of him.

Jovi has accused Yara of playing tricks on him after she revealed that she was pregnant

In a previous “90 Day Fiancé” episode, Jovi had declared that he was doubting that Yara was pregnant.

The American reality star claimed that Yara’s arrogant attitude had made him reconsider his decision to date her. On her part, Yara had remained unapologetic about her behavior. However, the Ukrainian reality star later learned that she was pregnant with Jovi’s child. Fans had hoped that the unexpected news about the pregnancy would bring the couple closer together. Instead, Jovi stated that Yara was playing a trick on him when she told him that she was pregnant. He made her do a new test in front of him. When it turned out to be positive, he apologized and said he "felt bad."

Yara suffered a miscarriage before she starred on '90 Day Fiancé'

It will be interesting to see how Jovi and Yara handle their delicate situation. The couple is still recovering from a traumatic experience they suffered before they starred on “90 Day Fiancé.” In the early episodes of the show, Yara revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage before she traveled to the United States.

At the time, Jovi was excited to be linking up with his pregnant Ukrainian girlfriend, and he had already started her visa application process. Unfortunately, Yara lost her pregnancy before she could reunite with Jovi, but the American reality star still insisted on completing her visa application process. While fans are looking forward to seeing how Jovi and Yara will handle their latest pregnancy, the two reality stars will have to get along even though they have different personalities.

Several viewers have pointed out that Yara’s brash attitude could put off Jovi since he has a more modest personality. The American reality star has often complained about his girlfriend’s behavior on the show. During a past Instagram post, Jovi told a fan that he was not happy with Yara’s “bitchy” attitude towards him. Some viewers have also criticized Yara because of her constant complaints about Jovi’s home city of New Orleans.

The upcoming episodes will shed more light on the couple’s future. In the meantime, fans can follow Jovi and Yara on social media to get updates about their love life. The two reality stars often interact with their followers, and they could disclose their relationship status to curious “90 Day Fiancé” viewers.