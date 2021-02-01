Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky could be the best couple to ever star on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. Over the past three years, the two reality stars have entertained fans with their incredible humor and their affection for each other. David and Annie are currently on vacation in the Dominican Republic, and they have been sharing updates about their holiday on social media. In his latest Instagram post, David shared a hot picture of Annie that has since gone viral.

David recently shared a picture of Annie relaxing on a beach

In the impressive picture, Annie looks as she relaxes on a white hammock while dressed in a red swimsuit.

The Thailand reality star appears to be sunbathing on the beach, and fans have expressed their excitement at her sensational figure. While captioning the Instagram post, David claims that he is always happy to see Annie relax after a long day at work. The American reality star adds that he works hard to make sure that his 28-year-old wife falls in love with him every day. David tells fans that he decided to take a vacation with Annie to help him deal with the difficult times they had in 2020.

Annie and David had to deal with some difficult moments last year

While Annie and David have always displayed their fun-loving personalities to fans, the couple had to cope with some challenges last year. During the spring, Annie lost her grandfather, and David later announced that his father, Murray Toborowsky, passed away on 4th December.

Additionally, Annie and David as well as some of their close family members contracted the coronavirus. Fortunately, the couple did not develop any complications from the disease. Even though Annie and David went through hard times, fans have praised the two reality stars for sticking together.

A majority of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers feel that David and Annie deserve their holiday after persevering through their problems in 2020.

While reacting to David’s post, several fans praised him for treating Annie like a queen. Although the couple has been married for three years, they have maintained the romantic spark in their relationship. The two reality stars are also among the busiest cast members on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise.

The popular couple also featured on a recent episode of “90 Day Bares All” in which they shared some intriguing details about their sex life.

David shocked fans when he admitted that he had lost three temporary teeth while making love to Annie. He also disclosed that he lets her take the initiative when they are making love because she is younger than him. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers can follow the two reality stars to get more updates about their vacation. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the reality shows.