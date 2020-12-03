Yolanda Leaks has had an intriguing love life after she ended her disappointing run on the fourth season of "Before the 90 Days." The American reality star was involved in a catfish storyline during her time on the show. Still, she gained the "90 Day Fiancé" fan base's attention after she revealed that she was dating former Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter. However, the couple split up last month, and Josh recently accused Yolanda of using him to get another opportunity on "90 Day Fiancé."

Yolanda allegedly broke off her engagement with Josh to be with another man

In a recent interview with In Touch Weekly, Josh claimed that Yolanda had used their relationship to raise her profile with the hope that she would get another opportunity to star on "90 Day Fiancé." The 33-year-old claimed that he proposed to Yolanda because he genuinely loved her.

However, their relationship broke down after their engagement. Josh feels that Yolanda did not reciprocate his affection for her, and she started ignoring his calls and delaying her replies to his messages. The former Bachelorette star eventually learned that his 52-year-old fiancé was involved with another man named Oscar Ghigliotty.

Josh feels that Yolanda was using his popularity to secure another payday on '90 Day Fiancé'

Josh confronted Yolanda about the relationship, and the former "90 Day Fiancé" star admitted that Oscar was her "best friend" and they were living together. Josh decided to break up with the American reality star, posting the news about their separation on his Instagram account.

According to the 33-year-old, Yolanda was only interested in dating him because she wanted to attract more Instagram followers. Josh pointed out that he had a large social media following before he started dating Yolanda. He alleged that she had planned to use his popularity to secure another payday by appearing on the show.

The former Bachelorette star has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram compared to Yolanda's 96,000 followers. He said, "The only thing that makes sense of all of that nonsense is if she was trying to get another season of [90 Day Fiancé]." The American reality star has denied Josh's claims about her fame-seeking intentions.

She is yet to give her side of the story, but she has been posting pictures of her new boyfriend on her Instagram account. It will be interesting to see whether Yolanda makes another appearance on "90 Day Fiancé." During her first appearance on the popular reality show, fans were not happy with her unsatisfactory storyline. Yolanda insisted on pursuing a relationship with her British boyfriend named Williams even though she had never met him in person. At the end of the season, Yolanda admitted that she had been catfished, but she claimed that she would not give up on finding love. The 52-year-old reality star could make a comeback on the show if she finds a genuine boyfriend.