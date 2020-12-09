"Teen Mom OG" star Catelynn Lowell shared some very sad news with her fans on Monday, December 8. According to People, Lowell took to social media to announce that she was pregnant but miscarried the baby on Thanksgiving Day.

Catelynn Lowell's pain-filled tweet broke the hearts of many of the "Teen Mom OG" followers. Catelynn opened up about losing the baby and just how painful, physically, and mentally her ordeal was. Lowell went on to detail her loss and thanked her fans and followers in advance for all of their support. Catelynn shares three daughters, Carly, 11, who was placed for adoption Nova, 5, Vaeda, 1, with husband and "Teen Mom OG" costar Tyler Baltierra.

Fans send out heartfelt words to Catelynn and Tyler

The fan-favorite reality couple revealed that they had just found out about the pregnancy three days before Thanksgiving. Lowell stated, "I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions." Though it is early in the couple's grieving period, Lowell claims she has hope of having another baby sometime in the future. This is, sadly, the second miscarriage that the couple has suffered.

During her interview with Champion Daily, Lowell stated, “I can tell that the mental health work I’ve done has had a huge impact because I wasn’t overcome by anxiety but I was just sad. I know that when the time is right it will happen and everything in life has a plan and a destiny,” she said.

“We are strong and we will move past this but never forgetting only getting stronger.”

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell suffering financial issues with IRS

Tyler Baltierra is having a difficult time dealing with their loss as well. "So we just sat on the bed and cried. We just held each other. There’s nothing you can really do.” 2020 has been quite a difficult year for everyone.

Earlier this year Catelynn and Tyler were hit with a massive back tax bill totaling $800 thousand for years 2016-2018. They have a lot of financial work to do to get their situation with the IRS under control. While the lump sum of $856,799 that they owe in tax debt remains unpaid, Lowell paid off a state tax lien of $6,001 earlier this year.

According to People, Tyler Baltierra recently spoke publicly about the family finances.

Baltierra recently spoke about the family’s finances, revealing that their children are “set for life” thanks to their time on the hit MTV reality show. Tyler and Catelynn are full-time staples on the hit MTV reality series and considered a fan favorite by viewers.

Baltierra stated at the time that their children's college tuitions would be completely covered. “Each of our children has trust funds that money goes into and they can’t touch.” Hopefully, the couple can work through all their financial struggles and sadness very soon. Our heartfelt wishes go out to Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra during this painful time.

At this time there have been no announcements as to when "Teen Mom OG" fans can expect to see Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell in a new season.