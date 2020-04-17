Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have found themselves with some major money problems. The "Teen Mom OG" stars owe the IRS more than $800,000 in back taxes for the past three years, according to People. 2020 just keeps adding more and more stress for the reality stars not only are Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell, like everyone else, are dealing with the anxiety and fears brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, they are also dealing with a major debt.

Documents obtained by People reveal that Tyler and Catelynn had a federal tax lien placed on them for years 2016 and 2017 to the tune of $535, 010.

It doesn't stop there though; in 2018, the reality couple was slapped with another federal tax lien for $321, 789. In total, the MTV stars owe a total to date of $856,799.

'Teen Mom' stars Tyler Baltierra, and Catelynn Lowell have been struggling financially for the past few years

Baltierra and Lowell have starred on the popular MTV "Teen Mom" reality television franchise since 2009. Over the years, fans have watched the young couple face numerous life-altering crises throughout their lives together.

Cate and Tyler's struggles have included an adolescent teen pregnancy with the couple's first child, Carly, which they placed for adoption. Later the couple who have since married became parents to two more daughters Nova and Vaeda. They have struggled with their marital issues, mental health, and major family member addiction problems.

Cuddles on the couch with my baby! 😍❤️🥰 #VaedaLuma https://t.co/KGLkZK6MpM — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) April 9, 2020

Despite their struggles, the couple has remained a "Teen Mom" fan-favorite couple since the beginning.

Tyler Baltierra recently revealed that the show had been a real blessing for him, Cate, and their children. Tyler also told that thanks to the show, his children are "set for life," adding that they each have their trust funds and will not have to worry about their education, that college is paid for.

'Teen Mom' couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra remain fan favorites since the beginning

For now, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are spending their quarantine time at home with their children.

Tyler tweeted that he was enjoying the added time that he and Catelynn are spending with their family while on coronavirus lockdown. He also reveals he has been getting in a lot of extra "couch cuddle time with his girls. They have also been doing their best to find new ways to keep their kids entertained during the lockdown, which has also involved a lot of family viewings of "Frozen" and "Moana," counting their blessings for Disney Plus.

At this time, "Teen Mom" Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's massive tax debt remains unpaid and has most likely been placed on their list of things that need to be taken care of at the end of the 2020 coronavirus quarantine.

They like the rest of us are awaiting our return to normal or at least something that resembles it. People reported that they have reached out for comment, but have received no response so far on the matter.