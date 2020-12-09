The "Cobra Kai" Season 3 trailer has just been released by Netflix. For Netflix Cobra Kai fans, January 8, 2021, can not come soon enough. Fans of the series were left sitting on the edge of their seats with the Season 2 cliffhanger according, to ComicBook.com reports.

Netflix made the right move in taking over the Cobra Kai series. The streaming network's popularity soared in early 2020 and new Cobra Kai/Karate Kid fans were emerging from all walks of life. The season 3 trailer appears to be just as action-packed and exciting as the previous two seasons.

Things got completely out of hand for the Cobra Kai in Season 2.

The high school karate rumble left a lot of damage for the characters. The showdown between Robby and Miguel ended badly. A killer kick from Robby found Miquel falling over the stairs and landing a floor below and Robby being arrested.

Daniel (Ralph Machio) and Johnny (William Zabka) blame Kreese (Martin Kove) and themselves and their long-running feud for the damage. “The only way to end this is by working together,” Daniel implores Johnny, teeing up their inevitable face-off with the Big Bad Kreese.

Daniel and Johnny team up to take down Kreese in Season 3

Johnny takes it upon himself to help Miquel rehab and get back on his feet. It will be a tough journey for Miquel. Zanka, who plays Johnny also hinted at the return of Ali and a possible rekindling of a high school romance.

However, things will not really be that easy. Johnny has never gotten over his first love could find himself right smack in the middle of a love triangle. Fans will remember that not was Ali Johnny's first love, she was also Daniels.

Ali's potential return could cause some major marital troubles for Daniel. Also according to the trailer, Daniel looks to be heading back to Japan.

This could also spell big trouble for Daniel. That said, Karate Kid 2 stars Tamlyn Tomita and Yuji Okumoto have reprised their roles as Kumiko and Choze, for Season 3.

Huge secrets will be released as Daniel searches for the truth

Kreese continues with his plans to reclaim power over the Cobra Kai dojo forcing Johnny out. It is an interesting turn of events to see Johnny Lawrence becoming one of the good guys.

There will be plenty of action and a lot of twists and turns at every corner for each character. Netflix has already called for a Season 4. Just how long fans will have to wait between seasons is unknown.

Cobra Kai fans are pulling for Johnny Lawrence

What is known is that Netflix has a monster hit series on their hands and it couldn't have come at a better time. 2020 has been a tough year to face for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also appears to be far from over as cases continue to grow and the threat of another lockdown looms in the background Netflix fans will be happy to find there will be plenty of new content for their binge-watching pleasures to help pass the time.

Cobra Kai‘s 10-episode third season is set to premiere on Jan.

8, 2021.