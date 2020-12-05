Nebraska Huskers fans are hoping for a good performance when the team plays Purdue on Saturday. The Huskers have only won one game this season. While a section of fans has grown frustrated by the team’s disappointing results, Nebraska’s athletics director, Bill Moos, is still confident that the Huskers fortunes will turn around under Coach Frost’s tenure.

Bill Moos has declared that Frost will be Nebraska’s coach next season

During an interview with The Athletic, Moos claimed that Scott Frost was still the right candidate to turn Nebraska into a college football powerhouse. Moos admitted that the team is still in rebuilding mode, but he revealed that he had seen a lot of progress ever since the team hired Scott Frost.

The Huskers athletic director pointed out that it had been a difficult year for the players and the coaching staff because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Even though some fans have called for Frost’s resignation, Moos declared that the third-year head coach is not on the hot seat. He added that Frost is the man that his team needs, and he will continue to work with the former UCF coach as long as he holds the position of athletics director.

Nebraska’s game against Minnesota could be canceled

Moos’ latest comments will put to rest the rumors about Scott Frost’s job insecurity. Even though he has a 10-19 overall record in his three years with Nebraska, Frost has made the team competitive in the Big Ten conference. However, the third-year head coach feels that his team should take another leap and start winning close games.

The Huskers have three opponents remaining on their schedule, but it is still unclear whether their game against Minnesota will take place because of their opponent’s recent coronavirus outbreak.

Scott Frost has admitted that he is concerned about his team’s chances of playing all of their remaining games. In a recent interview, the third-year head coach suggested that the recent Thanksgiving holiday could have contributed to the rising coronavirus infection rates among college football players.

Scott Frost has maintained that the Big Ten should have started its season earlier to give teams the flexibility to manage potential coronavirus outbreaks. The Huskers game against Wisconsin was canceled in the second week of the season after several Badgers players tested positive. Fortunately, Nebraska has not reported any coronavirus positive tests among its players.

Coach Frost has credited his team’s health protocols and personnel for their hard work in keeping his players and coaching staff safe. While the Huskers have had some disappointing results on the field, Frost’s leadership appears to have helped his players cope with the challenging season.