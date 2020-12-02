Nebraska Huskers fans are having a hard time this season. The Huskers have a 1-4 record in 2020. While the third-year head coach, Scott Frost has not had a lot of success with Nebraska on the field, the team has ranked in the top 25 nationally in the recruiting department. The Huskers continued their aggressive recruiting strategy this week by offering 2024 wide receiver, Daevonn Hall.

Nebraska and Iowa have already made offers to the Hall

The talented 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete impressed scouts with his performances in his first season at Bellevue West High School. Hall scored a 63-yard touchdown in his first varsity high school game last season, and he finished the season with six catches for 104 yards.

The gifted wide receiver has the size and strength to feature on Nebraska’s offense, but fans will have to wait until 2024 to see him in action if he accepts the team’s offer. Hall also has an offer from Iowa, and scouts have predicted that he will receive more offers from other Power 5 schools.

Huskers’ wide receiver, Marcus Fleming, recently entered the transfer portal

According to 247 Sports, although Nebraska has been an attractive destination for young players during Coach Frost’s tenure, the team is struggling to retain recruits once they join the program. On Monday, Huskers fans learned that Marcus Fleming had entered the transfer portal. Coach Frost addressed the situation shortly before Fleming’s departure by acknowledging that the 5-foot-10, 165 pounds wide receiver had asked to leave the team.

Fleming had played in four games for Nebraska Huskers this season. His best performance was in the Husker’s loss against Northwestern in which he had five receptions for 75 yards. However, the 2020 recruit from Florida ranked fourth in receiving yards on the team, and his lack of adequate playing with the Huskers could be the reason why he entered the transfer portal.

In addition to Fleming, Ronald Delancy III, Keyshawn Greene, Jaiden Francois, and Henry Gray have all left Nebraska after joining the team in 2020.

Scott Frost is happy

During a recent interview, Scott Frost claimed that he was happy with his recruiting policy despite the recent departures. The third-year head coach noted that most of the recruits who had left the program were from Florida, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had made the players enter the transfer portal to be closer to their families.

Nevertheless, Coach Frost is confident that the team will recruit players who are suited to Nebraska’s culture, but they will have to be patient and wait for their opportunities to get on the field. Stay tuned for more news and updates on sports news from all over the world.