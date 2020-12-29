The new year is just days away, and Hallmark has already laid out its planned schedule full of new Movies set to start on January 2. Hallmark's New Year New Movies is a promotional plan that the network has for their upcoming 2021 plans. After an exciting two months of back to back Christmas movies that started on Halloween, fans will be saying good-bye to Christmas and hello to an exciting assortment of romantic movies.

Fans were treated to some amazing and fresh Christmas treats from Hallmark with "Timeless Christmas" and Tamera Mowry-Housley's "Christmas Comes Twice" that saw time travel bent romance, the network's first LGBTQ holiday movie in "The Christmas House," a Nashville twist on "The Christmas Carol," and feel-good family-centered movies such as "Five Star Christmas" and "Lights, Love, Hanukkah." Several fan-favorite Hallmark actors will be returning for all new romances and mysteries that will be decking out both of Hallmark's networks.

Hallmark's new romantic movies

Kicking things off on Hallmark Channel will be 'Taking a Shot at Love' starring Alexa PenaVega and Luke Macfarlane. Hallmark's official synopsis teases that former dancer Jenna (PenaVega) will help a hockey player (Macfarlane) by teaching him ballet to help get him back on the ice. The movie will air on January 2. Neither actor is a stranger to Hallmark movies, with PenaVega starring in movies such as "Enchanted Christmas" and the "Picture Perfect Mysteries."

In contrast, Macfarlane has starred in movies such as "Chateau Christmas" and "Sense, Sensibility, and Snowmen." "A New Year's Resolution" will air on January 9 with Aimee Teegarden and Michael Rady with the synopsis from Hallmark teasing that a morning show producer (Teegarden) decides to start saying yes and with the help of a "yes man" (Rady) she gets the biggest break for a story and even finds a little romance.

Rady has previously starred in Hallmark movies "You're Bacon Me Crazy" and "The Christmas Bow" while Teegarden has starred in "Once Upon a Christmas Miracle."

The following Saturday, on January 16, "Two for the Win," starring Charlotte Sullivan and Trevor Donovan, is described by Hallmark as romance happening on the slopes between a world champion ski racer and the local ski instructor.

Donovan has starred in previous Hallmark movies such as "Snowcoming" and USS Christmas." "Love in the Alps" follows on January 23, starring Nazneen Contractor and Brooks Darnell. Hallmark describes the movie as following a mistake of identity that finds a lucky guy (Darnell) who receives a big opportunity to win a luxury trip and gets mistaken for being a millionaire.

He falls for a lovely concierge (Contractor), and then that's when things really start to get interesting.

"Snowkissed" finishes out January with a January 30 premiere starring Jen Lilley and Chris McNally. Hallmark's synopsis reads that a journalist averse to travel chases her dream assistant, which leads her to meet a B&B owner who wants to be a tour guide. McNally is well-known for his role in "When Calls the Heart," while Lilley has been in multiple Hallmark movies, which include "USS Christmas" and "Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday."

Also expected in 2021 for the Hallmark Channel is the seventh season of "Good Witch," which was green-lit following the sixth season. The series stars Catherine Bell, who has portrayed Cassie Nightingale's role since the first movie aired thirteen years ago.

The cast also includes James Denton, Catherine Fisher, Sarah Power, Kylee Evans, Peter MacNeill, Marc Bendavid, Scott Cavelheiro, and Katherine Barrell. "When Calls the Heart" will air its eighth season, which features Jack Wagner, Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith. "Chesapeake Shores" will return for its fifth season and stars Jesse Metcalfe, Meghan Ory, and Treat Williams.

The talk show "Home & Family" is also expected to continue throughout the new year with its ninth season and will still have Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos as hosts. Set for February 2021 are specials "Kitten Bowl VIII" and the Third Annual "American Rescue Dog Show."

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries kickoff weekend

Hallmark's offshoot channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is also slated to have new content throughout 2021 with brand new mysteries.

The new movies will start following a special kickoff weekend on January 2. Lacey Chabert's "Crossword Mysteries" will start the marathon with "A Puzzle to Die For" at 6:00 am, followed by "Proposing Murder" at 8:00 am, and "Abracadaver" at 10:00 am.

Next are Jesse Metcalfe's "Martha Vineyard's Mysteries" with "A Beautiful Place to Die" at 12:00 pm and Riddled with Deceit at 2:00 pm. "Mystery 101" with Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha will be at 4:00 pm with "Playing Dead" at 6:00 pm, "Words Can Kill" at 8:00 pm, "Dead Talk" at 10:00 pm, and "An Education in Murder" at 12:00 am.

On January 3, "Chronicle Mysteries" starring Alison Sweeney and Benjamin Ayres follows with "Recovered" at 2:00 am, "The Wrong Man" at 4:00 am, "Vines that Bind" at 6:00 am, and "The Deep End" at 8:00 am.

Candace Cameron Bure's "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" follows with "A Bone to Pick" at 10:00 am, "Real Murders" at 12:00 pm, "Three Bedrooms, One Corpse" at 2:00 pm, "The Julius House" at 4:00 pm, "Dead Over Heels" at 6:00 pm, "A Bundle of Trouble" at 8:00 pm, and "Last Scene Alive" at 10:00 pm.

New mysteries will be quickly underway with the fourteenth movie in the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" will arrive on January 10 with a special presentation. The newest installment stars Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, and Marilu Henner are entitled "Reunited, and it feels so Deadly."

Hallmark's synopsis teases that Aurora will go to her high school reunion only to find a body in the hotel pool, and with the help of her Real Murders Club, she works to decide which of her classmates could be capable of murder.

The next new mystery that has been announced is Jesse Metcalfe's newest "Martha's Vineyard Mystery," which is entitled "Ships in the Night" and will premiere on January 17. Hallmark's synopsis teases that Jeff Jackson (Metcalfe) will be teaming up with local doctor Zee Madeiras, who also happens to be his ex.

Hallmark Publishing

Hallmark has spent the year busy with their publishing company, where fans can find great romances and mysteries to enjoy that come from a fantastic selection of authors. 2020 saw the release of "Behind the Frame" by Tracy Gardner, which is the second book in the "Shepherd Sisters Mystery" series, with the next "Still Life and Death" in August 2021.

The author also has the beginning of a new series, "Ruby Red Herring," which will come in June 2021.

Also out is "The Game Changer" by Jennifer Brown, the first book in the "Parkwood Mystery" series.

"Dead-End Detective" is the first book in the "Piper and Porter Mystery" series by Amanda Flower, who is the author of several other mystery series such as the "Magical Bookshop Mysteries" and "Amish Candy Shop Mysteries." Be sure to check out all of Hallmark's amazing stories, from mysteries to romances from best-selling authors.