Brittany Banks and Yazan Harirah were arguably the most controversial couple on the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Brittany moved to Jordan to be with her boyfriend, but she struggled to adapt to the Muslim customs and rules in the country. Nevertheless, Yazan insisted that he wanted to tie the knot with Brittany, which drove a wedge between him and his family. During the season finale, the two reality stars canceled their wedding plans after Yazan received death threats from his family. In her latest Instagram post, Brittany hinted that she could reunite with Yazan in America.

Brittany recently confirmed that she had started the K-1 visa application for Yazan

The American reality star responded to a comment from a fan who inquired whether she had started the K-1 visa process for Yazan. Brittany confirmed that the visa application procedure was going well, and fans have speculated that she could reunite with Yazan in the coming months. Brittany also posted a mysterious message in her Instagram stories about her preferred soul mate. She claimed that her partner should make her feel like herself and love her regardless of whatever she wants to do with her life.

Fans will watch unaired scenes between Yazan and Brittany on '90 Day Bares All'

Yazan’s family clashed with Brittany over her lifestyle during her stay in Jordan.

Brittany refused her boyfriend’s request to convert into his conservative Muslim religion. Yazan’s mother expressed her reservations over Brittany’s often sexy and revealing Instagram posts. Nonetheless, Yazan insisted that he wanted to be with Brittany despite his family’s claims that they would take his life if he went through with his plans to marry the American reality star.

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are still in the dark over the couple’s future, but that could change once the new TLC spinoff series titled “90 Day Bares All” premieres in January.

In a recent interview, “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All host, Shaun Robinson, teased that fans would get to watch some behind the scenes footage from Yazan and Brittany’s relationship. Shaun claimed that TLC had not aired several controversial scenes between Brittany and Yazan’s family.

The Tell-All host hinted that Brittany had an intense, expletive-filled argument with her boyfriend’s parents, and fans will get more insight about Yazan’s future with his American girlfriend. If the couple succeeds in their ongoing K-1 Visa application, they could star in a future season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.” It would be interesting to see how Yazan would adjust to his new life in the United States. The 24-year-old reality star will have to choose between his conservative Muslim culture and settling down with Brittany. Fans can tune in to Discovery+ to watch the new “90 Day Bares All” series.