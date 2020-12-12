Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina have had the most interesting storyline on the eighth season of “90 Day Fiancé.” The two reality stars have different personalities, and fans are looking forward to watching how their love story unfolds. In a recently released trailer to promote this Sunday’s episode, Julia had an awkward interaction with her boyfriend’s family after they insisted that she will have to sleep in separate rooms.

Brandon and Julia will have to sleep in separate rooms

Brandon’s parents, Ron and Betty, shocked Julia by insisting that she will have to spend her nights in an isolated room from their son during her stay in their house.

The Russian reality star asked Brandon to explain the situation, and the American reality star confirmed that he had agreed to live in a separate room until they tie the knot or move out of his parent’s house. It will be interesting to see how Brandon and Julia function as a couple while living in separate rooms. Last Sunday, the two reality stars revealed that they had planned to make love to each other after reuniting in the United States. However, it appears that Brandon’s parents will also have the final say about their sex life.

Julia feels that Brandon should stand up to his parents

During last Sunday’s episode, Brandon’s mother urged Julia to use contraceptives when having unprotected sex with Brandon. Julia has increasingly expressed her frustrations at Betty and Ron’s involvement in her love life.

In the recently released trailer, the Russian reality star claimed that Brandon should stand up to his parents and reject their constant interference in their lives. She also joked that she was willing to get married to her American boyfriend immediately if that was what it would take to sleep in the same room with him.

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are eager to watch how Brandon and Julia’s love story plays out.

In Sunday’s premiere episode, fans learned that Brandon is a well-mannered country boy from Virginia, while Julia is a wild city girl from Russia, who worked as a gigolo dancer before moving to America. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are interested to see how Julia adapts to farm life, and whether she will get along with her boyfriend’s parents. Until now, Brandon has refrained from confronting his family over their constant meddling in his love life.

However, the American reality star could be forced to make some tough choices between his loyalty to Julia and his dependent relationship with his parents. In a past interview, Brandon revealed that he insisted on dating Julia even though his family had reservations about her background. Fans will have to tune in to TLC this Sunday to find out more about Brandon and Julia’s intriguing love life.