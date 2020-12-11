Larissa Dos Santos may never make another appearance on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. The Brazilian reality star starred in the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” this year, but TLC terminated her contract after she recorded a video for a pornography website. During a recent interactive Instagram session with her followers, Larissa opened up about her recent firing.

Larissa has accused TLC of 'playing dirty' during her contract termination

According to Larissa's Instagram post, the 30-year-old reality star said, TLC “played dirty” when they ended her contract. Larissa released a statement back in September to announce that the reality network had fired her from “90 Day Fiancé.” She revealed that TLC had decided to part ways with her because she had recorded a porn video for CamSoda.

The Brazilian reality star allegedly received $100,000 for her appearance. Additionally, Larissa claimed that TLC communicated the news about her firing by phone, one day before Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested her over her immigration status in the United States. Due to the messy nature of her firing from the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise, Larissa has told fans that she doesn’t want any contact from TLC for a future appearance on the show.

Eric and Larissa broke up last month

Even though her “90 Day Fiancé” career appears over, Larissa claims that she is happy with her new life as an adult content producer. The Brazilian reality star has a huge following on her Only Fans account, and she recently announced that she would feature on a magic reality show.

Unfortunately, Larissa also ended her relationship with Eric Nichols. The 30-year-old reality star announced the news on her Instagram account and claimed that she had mutually agreed to part ways with her latest boyfriend.

Eric and Larissa starred together on “Happily Ever After.” The American reality star helped Larissa undertake her many plastic surgery procedures, and some fans have expressed their disappointment with the couple’s recent breakup.

Larissa has insisted that she loves Eric as a friend, but they grew apart over the past few months. Eric confirmed the news about his separation from Larissa by posting a shirtless picture on Instagram and claiming that he was single and ready to mingle. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers will now have to follow Larissa on her social media accounts to get updates about her love life and her ongoing immigration court case.

Even though she received her work permit earlier in the year, Larissa could still be deported if a court finds her guilty of living in the United States without proper documentation. In a past interview, Larissa blamed her immigration woes on her ex-husband, Colt Johnson. It will be interesting to see whether he will support his ex-wife in her pending immigration court case.