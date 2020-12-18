Stephanie Matto is defending herself after rumors surfaced online about the source of her livelihood. The 30-year-old reality star made history earlier in the year after she was part of the first same-sex couple to feature on “90 Day Fiancé.” Stephanie dated Australian reality star, Erika Owens, but the couple broke up when the show ended. While Erika has since announced that she has a new boyfriend, Stephanie has maintained that she is still single. However, the American reality star has come under criticism from fans for flaunting her extravagant lifestyle on social media.

Prostitution claims

In a recent Instagram post, Stephanie shared a picture of herself posing in front of a $185,000 Porsche. Several “90 Day Fiancé” viewers expressed their skepticism about Stephanie’s expensive lifestyle and speculated that she could be involved in prostitution to maintain her affluent way of life. However, the American reality star has denied the accusations. In her Instagram post, Stephanie acknowledged that many fans had reached out to her and inquired about her source of income since she does not have a 9-5 job. Stephanie added that some of her Instagram followers had also accused her of being a gold digger. While defending herself from the assertions, Stephanie revealed that she earns the bulk of her income from her strong social media presence.

Stephanie has revealed that she makes most of her money from her Only Fans account

According to the former “90 Day Fiancé” star, her Only Fans account allows her to maintain her expensive lifestyle. Additionally, Stephanie claimed that she has several investments that have enabled her to own her own home at a young age.

The 30-year-old reality star made the revelations on her YouTube account, and she slammed fans for calling her a gold digger. Nevertheless, many “90 Day Fiancé” viewers were not convinced by Stephanie’s explanation.

While commenting on her YouTube video, many fans argued that she had only disclosed vague details about her wealth. They also accused the American reality star of misleading her Instagram followers since she had not bought the $185,000 Porsche.

As she concluded her video, Stephanie revealed that she had leased the car for a test drive. The admission made several fans cast further doubt on her earlier explanation. Despite the controversy surrounding Stephanie’s expensive lifestyle, many fans wouldn’t mind seeing her return for another season of “90 Day Fiancé.” On her frequent Instagram posts, the 30-year-old has insisted that she is single. However, some fans have speculated Stephanie could be dating Rosemarie Vega. The Filipino reality star admitted that she was bisexual during this year’s “Before the 90 Days” Tell All episodes. Stephanie and Rosemarie have not confirmed the dating rumors, but some fans are convinced that they could be in a secret relationship.