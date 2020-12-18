Jesse Meester has maintained a strong social media presence ever since his time on “90 Day Fiancé” ended. The 28-year-old starred in the first and second seasons of “Before the 90 Days” alongside Darcey Silva. The couple broke up after their second run, and Darcey went on to date Tom Brooks, before recently accepting a marriage proposal from Georgi Rusev. On his part, Jesse has rarely given fans updates about his love life, but he recently teased his Instagram followers by revealing his alleged girlfriend.

Jesse recently pranked fans by teasing that he has a new girlfriend

In a funny Instagram post, Jesse pranked his followers by claiming that he would introduce them to his new girlfriend.

After creating suspense ahead of the big reveal, Jesse panned his phone towards his bed and revealed an inflatable pussycat doll on his bed. The Dutch reality star hilariously explained that the toy was his girlfriend. Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out whether Jesse is in a relationship. The former “90 Day Fiancé” recently came under criticism after a gigolo profile surfaced online that had his picture. Jesse is yet to deny the allegations that he has worked as an escort, and the accusations led some fans to cast doubt over his previous relationship with Darcey.

Darcey has had an active dating life ever since she broke up with Jesse

During their run on “Before the 90 Days,” fans were skeptical about Jesse and Darcey’s relationship because of their 18 year age difference.

Darcey also admitted that she had hooked up with Jesse through an online dating profile. After breaking up with Jesse, the American reality star dated Tom Brooks in the third and fourth season of “Before the 90 Days.” The couple broke up earlier in the year after Darcey accused her British boyfriend of failing to commit to their relationship. A few months later, the 46-year-old reality star got engaged to Georgi Rusev on her spinoff series titled “Darcey & Stacey.”

While Darcey has had an active love life over the past few years, Jesse has kept a low profile and has instead focused on his various business.

Apart from a guest appearance on the “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All episode, the Dutch reality star has not featured on the popular reality show. However, the 28-year-old recently made an appearance on TLC to promote his latest book. It appears that Jesse still has a good relationship with the reality network, and fans have speculated that he could return for another season of “90 Day Fiancé.” Many viewers wouldn’t mind catching up with Jesse, and they could eventually find out whether he has a new girlfriend.

