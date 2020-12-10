Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta had an up and down relationship on the second season of “The Other Way.” At the beginning of the show, Tim admitted that he had cheated on Melyza, and he moved to Colombia to regain her trust and prove that he was still committed to their relationship. However, the couple’s bond appeared to have deteriorated by the end of their run on “90 Day Fiancé.” Tim returned to the United States after failing to secure a job in his girlfriend’s country, and fans are now uncertain about his future with Melyza. In a recent Instagram post, the Colombian reality star addressed rumors that TLC had terminated her contract.

Fans have questioned Tim and Melyza’s absence from the '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' finale

The 29-year-old reality star had posted a video clip of her time on the show with Tim, and she claimed that he should have tried harder to find a job in Colombia. One “90 Day Fiancé” viewer commented on the post by speculating that TLC had fired the couple. The fan pointed out that Tim and Melyza did not participate in the “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” finale, and suggested that the two reality stars had been let go by the reality network. Melyza responded to the comment by claiming that her prayers had finally been answered.

Melyza posted a cryptic response to address rumors that TLC had fired her

Viewers are still trying to figure out Melyza’s cryptic reply.

The Colombian reality star did not give further details about the reasons for her absence in the “The Other Way” finale. However, several fans have accused her of treating Tim disrespectfully during their time on the show. Even though the American reality star cheated on his girlfriend, fans feel that he tried to make up for his mistake by moving to Colombia and apologizing to Melyza and her parents.

Viewers have also pointed out that the 29-year-old reality star also confessed that she hooked up with another man during her brief break up with Tim.

Tim and Melyza’s future

TLC is yet to officially communicate its decision about Tim and Melyza’s future on the franchise. Fans will have to wait until the premiere of “90 Day Bares All” to find out whether the couple will feature on the show.

The new spinoff series will replace the traditional “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All episodes, and it will expose some interesting behind the scenes footage that did not air on regular television. For now, it looks like Melyza could be ready to move on from her time on “90 Day Fiancé,” as well as her relationship with Tim. “90 Day Bares All” will debut on January 4th on discovery+, and fans are hoping for closure over Tim and Melyza’s relationship. Stay tuned for more news and updates on reality shows.