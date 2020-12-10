Melyza Zeta is opening up about her time on “90 Day Fiancé.” The Colombian reality star starred alongside her boyfriend, Tim Clarkson on the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Fans will have to wait until the premiere of TLC’s new spinoff; “90 Day Bares All” to find out some behind-the-scenes details about the couple. However, Melyza recently held a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, and she revealed her most awkward moment on the show.

Melyza admits that feeling awkward while filming a scene in bed with Tim

According to Melyza, TLC producers forced her to film a scene with Tim in bed after he arrived in Colombia.

The 29-year-old claims that the network intended to film a romantic scene from the couple’s first night together, but she felt awkward about having producers from the show in her bedroom. Melyza joked that the room felt crowded as they filmed the scene because she also had her three pets in her bed with Tim. Additionally, Melyza acknowledged that she looked uptight and stone-faced throughout her time on “90 Day Fiancé,” but she defended her demeanor by blaming it on her tumultuous relationship with Tim.

Tim and Melyza could be on the verge of a breakup

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are still in the dark over Melyza’s future with her American boyfriend. After claiming that he would find permanent residency in Colombia to work on his relationship with Melyza, Tim returned to the United States in the “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” finale.

The 34-year-old reality star justified his decision by pointing out that he hadn’t secured a job in his girlfriend’s country. Melyza claimed that she was devastated to see him leave, but she posted a cryptic message on Instagram declaring that she was happier after Tim’s departure.

The Colombian reality star appears ready to move on from her relationship with Tim.

During her interactive session with fans on Instagram, Melyza remained non-committal about her future on “90 Day Fiancé.” However, she declared that she was grateful to get the opportunity to star on the show, and said that the experience had allowed her to reflect on aspects of her life. Tim claimed that he was still committed to making his relationship with Melyza work.

Unfortunately, the American reality star may have failed to convince his 29-year-old girlfriend to take him back during his short stay in Colombia. Tim admitted that he cheated on Melyza with a co-worker during their long-distance relationship. However, the Colombian reality star revealed that she had also hooked up with another man during their short-lived breakup. Fans are now looking forward to "90 Day Bares All" to find out whether Tim and Melyza are still together.