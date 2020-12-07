The eighth season of "90 Day Fiancé" promises to be entertaining and dramatic. Fans are looking forward to watching the storylines from the different couples unfold. Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs impressed viewers during Sunday's "90 Day Fiancé" premiere because of their contrasting personalities. Julia is a wild Russian city girl, while Brandon appears to be a gentle American farm boy. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the couple went into details about their improbable love story.

Julia and Brandon met through a mutual friend

Julia revealed that she hooked up with Brandon after a mutual friend introduced them.

The Russian reality star worked as a professional go-go dancer at the time, and she was skeptical about Brandon's intentions. However, the couple hit it off after they had a video chat. Once he met his 26-year-old girlfriend in person, Brandon applied for a visitor's permit so that she could travel to the United States, but he learned that he would have to apply for a K-1 visa. The American reality star eventually decided to propose to Julia after dating her for only five months.

Brandon has admitted that his parents are conservative

During the interview, Julia claimed that she fell in love with Brandon after moving to America. While the couple appears to be getting along with each other, they will have to convince Brandon's parents, Betty and Ron, to support their relationship.

The 27-year-old has admitted that his parents are conservative, and they had their reservations about his willingness to date a foreigner and shared his love story on TLC. In Sunday's debut episode, fans learned that Betty and Ron had tried to sign their son up to a farm-dating app to help him spark his love life. However, the American reality star has declared that he is happy to be with Julia, and she is the most beautiful woman he has ever seen.

Brandon and Julia's storyline could be full of twists and turns because of their different lifestyles. Fans are looking forward to seeing whether Julia will adapt to farm life in Virginia. Brandon's parents have also expressed their concerns over her past career as a go-go dancer. On Sunday, viewers were amused when Betty insisted that her son would separate in separate rooms with Julia.

She added that the couple would have to use contraception if they were to continue having unprotected sex. While Brandon claimed that he wouldn't allow his parents to interfere with his love life, his storyline with Julia escalated after discovering that she might be pregnant. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are excited about the couple's intriguing storyline, and it will be interesting to see how Brandon's parents react to Julia's potential pregnancy.