Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina might stand out as a couple from the eighth season of "90 Day Fiancé." The couple could provide fans with some dramatic moments as the season unfolds. Despite dating for five months and having only two in-person meetings, the two reality stars are already engaged. During Sunday's episode "90 Day Fiancé," fans watched Julia and Brandon's growing chemistry. However, the pair had a pregnancy scare as the episode ended, and it appears that Julia could be expecting Brandon's baby.

Julia took a home pregnancy test during Sunday's '90 Day Fiancé' premiere

The Russian reality star had clashed with her boyfriend's parents over her reluctance to use contraception pills when she arrived in the United States.

Betty and Ron had advised their son to ensure that Julia was using contraception. However, Brandon raised his objections to the idea by declaring that his parents would not decide for his girlfriend. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old and his fiancé are still living in his parents' house, and the conflict between the two parties could be a significant part of their storyline. As Sunday's first episode of "90 Day Fiancé" concluded, Julia took a home pregnancy test and was shocked after the kit confirmed that she was pregnant.

Brandon's parents had cautioned him against rushing into a relationship with Julia

Brandon looked stunned by the news, and fans are looking forward to next Sunday to find out how his parents will react to the revelation. While Brandon's parents seem like they genuinely want their son to be happy, they had cautioned him against moving too fast with Julia.

According to InTouch Weekly, Betty had declared that his son would have to sleep in separate rooms with his fiancé. She had booked a doctor's appointment for the couple to consult on the available contraception options. Additionally, Betty and Ron have expressed their reservations over Julia's career as a go-go dancer.

On his part, Brandon has hinted that he will not permit his parents to control his love life.

The American reality star has confessed that he has a calm demeanor and respects his parents, but he also has a wild personality that makes him attracted to Julia. Brandon's parents had signed him up onto a dating app because they felt he was having trouble with his love life. Fortunately, the Virginia native linked up with his Russian girlfriend after a friend introduced him to her.

It will be interesting to see how the couple gets along since Julia is a wild city girl, while Brandon is a conservative farm boy. Fans should tune in to TLC every Sunday to find out how the love story unfolds. After watching the first episode's events, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers suspect that Julia could be on a collision course with Brandon's parents.