The persistent rumors about Deavan Clegg’s alleged pregnancy are yet to die down. Deavan has been dating an American actor named Christopher Park for the past few months, and they often share pictures of their lovely time on social media. Last month, Deavan denied rumors that she was pregnant after fans spotted her alleged baby bump in one of her pictures. Former “90 Day Fiancé” star, Larissa Dos Santos, sparked fresh rumors about Deavan’s purported pregnancy after she posted an article on her Instagram story.

Deavan indirectly addressed Larissa’s pregnancy article on Instagram

Larissa shared a sonogram picture to accompany the article which speculated that Deavan could be expecting her third child.

However, the American reality star promptly responded to Larissa by posting a picture of her fit body and promoting a flat tummy app to her Instagram followers. Fans have interpreted Deavan’s post to be her latest denial of her pregnancy rumors. In November, the American reality star responded directly to a fan who had claimed that she was expectant by shutting down the allegations and urging her followers to refrain from speculation. It will be interesting to see whether Deavan directly confronts Larissa about her latest article. The two reality stars have had a strained relationship with TLC, and they have both declared that they will not make another appearance on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise.

Larissa and Deavan have had a sour relationship with TLC

In a recent Instagram post, Larissa told her fans that she did not have any desire to appear on the show in the future because TLC had played dirty when terminating her contract. The reality network fired Larissa after she recorded a porn video for an adult content website.

On her part, Deavan has denied allegations that TLC fired her. In a past interview, the 24-year-old insisted that she still had a good working relationship with Sharp Entertainment, but she would not take up any future offers to appear on the show.

Deavan and Jihoon were banned from participating in the “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” Tell All episodes due to their unresolved child abuse allegations.

TLC felt uncomfortable about working with the couple after Deavan alleged that Jihoon had abused Drascilla, her six-year-old daughter. The American reality star has stuck to her accusations, but fans feel that she should provide evidence to back her claims. While Deavan’s future on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise remains uncertain, fans can learn more about her love life from her upcoming documentary titled “toph & her.” In a released trailer to promote the biopic, Deavan and Christopher Park open up about their relationship. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are hopeful that the couple will address their unending pregnancy and engagement rumors.