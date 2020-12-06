Brittany Banks, and her boyfriend Yazan, saw a suspenseful end to their run on the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” In the show’s finale, Brittany returned to the United States after canceling her wedding plans with Yazan. The American reality star was concerned about her fiancé’s safety because Yazan’s family had threatened to kill him. While it is still unclear whether TLC will air the season-ending Tell All episodes, the show’s host, Shaun Robinson, recently teased that fans would get an opportunity to watch some explosive moments between Brittany and Yazan on TLC’s latest spinoff show.

TLC will air an explosive confrontation between Brittany and Yazan’s family in January

In her latest interview, Shaun claimed that TLC had not aired an intense confrontation between Brittany and Yazan’s family. The “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All host revealed that the American reality star had held her own in the yet to be televised clash with her boyfriend’s family. Shaun called the segment explosive and wild, and she urged viewers to tune in to “90 Day Bares All” in January. According to ET, Shaun said, "she's got some receipts that she said she is going to show and she does show them, so it's wild. It's so wild." “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are looking forward to learning the new details about Brittany and Yazan’s relationship. However, Brittany recently hit out at TLC producers after her time on the show ended.

Brittany recently slammed TLC producers for how they portrayed her on '90 Day Fiancé'

After the “The Other Way” finale, Brittany took to social media and blasted the show’s producers and editors for how they had portrayed her. The 26-year-old called the production team “garbage ass humans,” and she insisted that she was not happy with how her storyline had unfolded.

Brittany hoped that fans would enjoy the Tell All episodes, but she maintained that she did not trust the show’s producers because they may have chopped up some scenes.

It will be interesting to see whether TLC will air the alleged Tell All episodes. The eighth season of “90 Day Fiancé” will premiere on Sunday, and TLC could choose to wrap up the storylines from “The Other Way” on its new spinoff show.

Nevertheless, fans can follow Brittany on Instagram to get updates about her dramatic relationship with Yazan. In a recent Instagram post, the 26-year-old confirmed that she had already started the K-1 visa application process to enable Yazan to travel to the United States. The Jordanian reality star is still committed to tying the knot with Brittany, and the couple could appear in the next season of “Before the 90 Days” if their visa application is successful. For now, fans will have to wait for the debut of “90 Day Bares All” on Discovery+ to watch Brittany’s explosive confrontation with Yazan’s parents.