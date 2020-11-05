“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are still in the dark over Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina’s relationship status. The couple appeared on the fourth season of “Before the 90 Days,” but they did not participate in the season-ending Tell All episodes. TLC declined to invite Geoffrey to the episodes because of his ongoing domestic violence case. The American reality star proposed to Varya during the season finale of their run on “90 Day Fiancé.” However, the pair has never disclosed their wedding plans, and Varya continued to tease fans about her relationship with Geoffrey in her latest Instagram post.

Varya’s latest Instagram post about Geoffrey has left fans frustrated

The Russian reality star recently posted a series of pictures and videos of her time together with Geoffrey. Varya stated that it had been one year since she traveled to the United States to confront her rival. Fans assumed that she was referring to the famous scene on “90 Day Fiancé” in which she had a bitter argument with Mary Wallace, a woman who claimed to be Geoffrey’s girlfriend. Varya alleged that her determination to fight for Geoffrey had been good for their chemistry, and she ended the post by claiming that she was proud of the memories that they had made. However, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers expressed their frustrations at Varya’s post since she did give a clear explanation about the status of her relationship with Geoffrey.

Geoffrey and Varya could feature in another season of '90 Day Fiancé'

According to InTouch Weekly, Geoffrey has already hinted at his return on the show. Some fans have speculated that Geoffrey and Varya still have non-disclosure contracts with TLC, and they could appear on a future season of “90 Day Fiancé.” Even though TLC banned Geoffrey from attending its Tell All episodes earlier in the year, the reality network did not release an official statement to confirm that it had fired him.

In a past interview, Geoffrey insisted that TLC did not terminate his contract, and he hinted that he may appear on a future season of the show. However, he would have to win his ongoing lawsuit against his ex-wife.

In August, Geoffrey attended a court hearing to argue his case against one of his ex-partners, who has accused him of domestic abuse.

The American reality star will be back in the courtroom on 7th December in the next phase of the lawsuit. Geoffrey has claimed that he is confident that “justice will be served.” During a past interview, Varya declined to support Geoffrey over his legal problems. The Russian reality star claimed that she would wait for the American court system to rule whether Geoffrey was guilty or innocent of the assault allegations. After seeing her latest Instagram post, fans are hopeful that the couple will appear on a future season of “90 Day Fiancé.”