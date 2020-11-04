"90 Day Fiancé" star Sumit Singh has a reason to celebrate after his divorce had been finalized. However, the "90 Day Fiancé" star might have trouble marrying Jenny Slatten because of his parents’ opposition to their relationship. In this week’s episode of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," the Indian citizen found out the latest update on his divorce proceedings. Thrilled about the prospect of liberating himself from his forced marriage, the 32-year-old had to pay USD 20,000 to expedite the process.

Sumit had to borrow money from his parents, relatives, and from the bank to come up with the amount.

Thankfully, his father Anil did not hesitate to pay the money just to give his son some “mental relief.” The show’s staff was not allowed in the courtroom during the proceedings to give the parties privacy. But after five hours inside the court, the divorce was finalized. Sumit immediately called Jenny to inform her.

Sumit felt hopeful with the development, calling it a “new beginning.” In a confessional, he said that he now has time to focus on things he wants to do, which includes marrying Jenny Slatten. For her part, Jenny was excited about the news. She wanted to get married as soon as possible as her visa is about to expire. She was already looking forward to living in India permanently.

Fans reaction to Sumit's divorce

Sumit Singh is now officially divorced from his ex-wife but "90 Day Fiancé" fans think that she would be a great addition to the reality show. One fan wanted Sumit’s ex-wife to finally address some issues plaguing the reality stars. In a tweet, the fan said that the ex-wife should be part of the current season’s Tell All episode.

Sumit's parents promise legal battle over possible marriage to Jenny Slatten

It looks like "90 Day Fiancé" star Sumit’s parents are willing to pull out all the stops just to make sure their son will not marry Jenny Slatten. Sumit’s parents have not made their dislike of Jenny a secret. They especially object to the wide age gap between their son and the American woman.

His father even said that he will legally block Sumit from getting married to the 61-year old reality star.

Sumit Singh begs parents to accept Jenny

Sumit Singh will not give up easily on his plans to marry Jenny Slatten. Sumit previously confronted his parents about their opposition to his relationship with Jenny. He criticized them for forcing him into his previous marriage, saying that he was “dying” during the duration of that partnership. Check out more of Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten on the next episode of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." It will air on Sunday, November 08, on TLC. Stay tuned for more news and updates.