Remembrance Day in the U.K is an annual event that the Royal family attends. Last year, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were in the UK and had attended alongside others of the family. However, they stepped down from royal duties and have relocated in America. They have acquired a mansion in Santa Barbara among Celebrities and visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday, to pay homage to war heroes on Remembrance Day. Other members of the Royal family did so at a ceremony in London.

The People says Harry and Meghan had come with flowers picked from their garden and laid them at two gravesites.

These were of two soldiers of the Commonwealth. One of them served in the Royal Australian Air Force, the other belonged to the Royal Canadian Artillery. Harry also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery. It was in memory of soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defend their country. Harry signed a message with the wreath. It read - “To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you.” It was a touching moment because Harry himself had been in the Army as a fighter pilot and witnessed action in Afghanistan.

Harry has a soft corner for the military men

In London, the members of the Royal family paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the sake of the country.

Harry’s father Prince Charles laid two wreaths – one was on behalf of the Queen, the other was for himself. Harry’s brother Prince William was also there. Harry also wanted to have a wreath of poppies laid at the national memorial. However, courtiers turned down his request. The reason was that he no longer represents the family.

The People says Harry had asked for poppies. It is a British tradition. They wear a poppy as tribute to war veterans and others who made the ultimate sacrifice. He remembered the soldiers who had been with him in Afghanistan. Many of them did not come home. Anyway, at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, both Harry and Meghan wore facemasks when there were people around.

Incidentally, the coronavirus pandemic has disturbed his Travel plans. Otherwise, he would have been in London to pay tributes along with some of his military comrades. Harry created the Invictus Games for disabled war veterans and the 2022 Games would be in Dusseldorf, Germany. It was in the 2017 games in Toronto that Meghan Markle was seen in the company of Harry for the first time.

Humanitarian efforts of Harry dedicated to the military community

Harper’s Bazaar adds the Prince served in the British Army for a decade as Captain Wales. Harry was a helicopter pilot and has to keep flying to keep his license intact. Much of his humanitarian efforts are directed towards the military community.

His wife Meghan Markle accompanied him. She is an American actor who appeared in the TV drama "Suits" before marrying Harry. They have a child Archie and now live in Los Angeles. On Remembrance Day, the couple visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the line of duty. They wore commemorative poppies on their lapels and donned facemasks when in the company of others.

Prince Harry wore his medals

In maintaining the decorum of the occasion, Prince Harry wore the three medals he earned. Harper’s Bazaar mentions about the medals. These were the Queen’s Golden Jubilee medal in 2002, the Afghanistan Operational Service medal in 2008, and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal in 2012.

Harry wanted a wreath to be laid in his name at London’s Cenotaph war memorial. Buckingham Palace officials turned down the request quoting COVID-19 travel restrictions and the fact that he was no longer a working member of the royal family. The decision has not gone down well with many across the community of war veterans worldwide.