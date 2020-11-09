After another losing start for Nebraska Huskers this season, some fans have begun to lose patience with Scott Frost’s reign as the team’s head coach. Heading into his third season at the helm, many fans were hopeful that Frost finally had the players to turn the Huskers into a college football powerhouse. However, the team was on the wrong end of a lopsided scoreline in its opening day 52-17 defeat to Ohio State, and the Huskers fell to 0-2 after losing to Northwestern last Saturday. Following the disappointing loss, Coach Frost spoke to the media and tried to explain his team’s lackluster performance.

Coaches I’d rather have than Scott frost pic.twitter.com/7uBeEna4A9 — phil yugota (@PYugota) November 7, 2020

Coach Frost defended his decision to play McCaffery and Martinez against Northwestern

Huskers’ fans were not impressed when Coach Scott Frost replaced Adrian Martinez with Luke McCaffery at quarterback for the final minutes of the game against Northwestern. However, the third-year head coach defended his decision in the post-match conference by claiming that he was looking to give his team a spark on offense. McCaffrey entered the game with Nebraska trailing Northwestern 13-14, but he couldn’t make a game-winning play to clinch the match. The backup quarterback completed 12-of-16 passes for 93 yards, but he couldn’t throw a touchdown in his two trips to the red-zone.

Fans have criticized Coach Frost for sticking to his dual quarterback system instead of trusting one of his quarterbacks. However, Huskers’ running back, Dedrick Mills defended Frost’s decision to play McCaffery and Martinez.

Nebraska fans are calling for Scott Frost to be fired after showing up to UCF games begging him to come home... pic.twitter.com/azbiTKSyBM — Luke Sarris (@LukeSarrisUCF) November 7, 2020

A section of fans has started calling for Frost’s resignation

According to Mills, the two quarterbacks offer different skillsets to the offense.

Mills scored his team’s only touchdown during the loss to Northwestern, and he has praised McCaffery for raising the tempo of the game during his second-half cameo. The talented running back insisted that his team was happy with the competition at the quarterback position. However, fans have urged Coach Frost to make up his mind about his preferred starting quarterback or resign from his position as the Huskers’ head coach.

Win percentage at Nebraska:



Bo Pelini - 71%

Bill Callahan - 55%

Mike Riley - 50%

Scott Frost - 34% — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) November 7, 2020

While wrapping up his media appearance, Coach Frost refused to discuss whether he would change his plans for the quarterback position. He maintained that McCaffery and Martinez were good options, and they deserved to be on the field. Unfortunately for Frost, a growing section of the Huskers’ fan base is losing faith in his dual quarterback system. The fans feel that Coach Frost's stubborn approach is hurting the team’s offense. After two years of patiently waiting for Nebraska to rebuild its roster, many spectators feel that Coach Frost has to make the team competitive in the Big Ten this season.

If the third-year head coach fails to address his team’s ongoing quarterback controversy, the voices calling for his resignation will only grow louder.