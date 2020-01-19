Prince Harry has revealed that the next round of Invictus Games will be in 2022 and the venue will be in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sky News notes. Harry has stepped back as a senior member of the Royal Family but the games will go on as usual. These, games involve war veterans who are disabled from engagement in battle or are suffering from some disease. Harry took the initiative to start the games, which are an "international adaptive multi-sport event."

The purpose is to boost the confidence level of war veterans and make them feel wanted and be an integral part of society.

He feels they should get an opportunity to showcase their talents in outdoor activities like sports. They should not feel neglected because of their inability to participate in direct action on the battlefield. Harry was a fighter pilot in Afghanistan and had seen direct action. Therefore, he knows the mindset of anyone associated with war.

Sky News says that several countries have hosted the Invictus Games with participation being in the hundreds.

Prince Harry confirmed that the venue of the 2020 games is at The Hague, Netherlands. There will be 20 countries joining in these games with teams from Belgium and the Republic of Korea. Harry said, “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport.” He also added that there will be a warm welcome for all participants.

Invictus Games are special to Prince Harry

After the recent step back from royal duties crisis in the Royal family, there was speculation that Prince Harry would head back to Canada.

His wife Meghan Markle is now there with their son Archie and Harry has fond memories of the country because it was there that he first fell in love with Meghan. It was during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto that Harry appeared in the company of Meghan, the actress of the legal drama “Suits.” However, he is busy with other engagements and there will be a delay for his return to Canada. One of the activities in his schedule is to host the rugby league draws for which he will have to be at Buckingham Palace.

Sky News makes mention of actor Hugh Grant. He is a celebrity who defended the decision by Harry to step back as a royal. He said, "The tabloid press effectively murdered his mother, now they're tearing his wife to pieces.

I think as a man it's his job to protect his family, so I'm with him."

Germany to host 2022 Invictus Games

According to Harper's Bazaar, Prince Harry serves as the Foundation Patron of the Invictus Games. He explained the reason for choosing Germany as the host for the 2022 games. He says the country played a prominent part in the games since its inception in 2014 and will be exemplary hosts. The Germans can show to the world how games of this nature can inspire participants.

London hosted the first edition of the games in 2014 and The Hague, Netherlands will now host it in May 2020. The purpose of the games is to extend support for rehabilitation and recovery of disabled war veterans both men and women. The entry of Belgium and the Republic of Korea will bring the number of nations in the Invictus Family to 20 in 2020 and there will be more than 500 competitors.

Meghan Markle’s links with Invictus Games

It was during the 2017 Invictus Games that the world saw Meghan Markle for the first time in the company of Prince Harry.

They came together through a common friend. Then, they followed their fairytale romance and wedding in May 2018. Once she entered the British royal family, she tried to adapt to a new lifestyle and won over all those around her. However, things didn't work out the way she would have liked. Anyway, her love for the games remain and she attended the inauguration of the Invictus games of 2018 in Sydney.