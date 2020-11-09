Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre had an interesting development to their storyline in Sunday's episode of "The Other Way." Over the past few episodes, the couple has had a strained relationship after welcoming their son, Aviel. Ariela had to undergo an emergency C-section operation at an Ethiopian hospital to deliver the baby, and she has suggested that she misses her life in the United States. In the latest episode of "90 Day Fiancé," the American reality star and her boyfriend prepared to welcome her parents in Ethiopia, but fans were unhappy with Ariela's attitude towards Biniyam.

Ariela tried to make Biniyam nervous ahead of her parent's visit to Ethiopia

Biniyam and his 29-year-old girlfriend had an uncomfortable conversation as they fixed their apartment ahead of Ariela's parents' visit. The American reality star asked Biniyam to fix the toilet seat, and after he dutifully agreed, she went ahead to lecture him on how he would address her father. Ariela asked Biniyam to refer to her dad as "Dr. Weinberg" once he arrived in Ethiopia. The "90 Day Fiancé" star claimed that she wanted her father to like Biniyam, and she asked the Ethiopian reality star to address her father formally.

Fans have praised Biniyam for tolerating his girlfriend's bossy attitude

Even though Ariela was acting bossy towards him, Biniyam did not appear offended by her overbearing attitude.

He embraced her suggestion and claimed that he would address her father formally. The Ethiopian reality star lightened up the mood by hilariously practicing how he would greet "Dr. Weinberg" at the airport. Biniyam's calm demeanor impressed "90 Day Fiancé" viewers, and they have praised him for tolerating Ariela's domineering personality.

Fans feel that the American reality star should be grateful for having a soft-spoken and respectful boyfriend.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers look forward to seeing how Biniyam gets along with Ariela's father. During Sunday's episode, the Ethiopian reality star admitted that he was nervous about the impression he would make on his girlfriend's father.

Biniyam has expressed hope that Ariela and her family will choose to raise Aviel in his country. The "90 Day Fiancé" star has another child from a past relationship with an American woman, who cut him off and returned to the United States. Biniyam is hopeful that his relationship with Ariela will workout even though she has hinted that she is not comfortable raising her child in Ethiopia. In the past few episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," Ariela has complained about her struggle to make friends and adjust to the African country's culture. Fans are hopeful that Biniyam will successfully convince his girlfriend to stay in Ethiopia.