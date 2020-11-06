Loren Brovarnik and her husband, Alexei, have had a successful run on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. The couple made their first appearance in the third season of the show in 2015, and they went on to tie the knot at the end of the season. Alexei and Loren have also starred in two seasons of “Happily Ever After.” The couple took a break to welcome their son, Shai, in April before returning to star on the Pillow Talk spinoff series. Alexei and Loren’s popularity has now enabled them to transition to other reality shows, and they recently appeared on Game Night with the Hamilton’s, a popular game show produced on Ellen Tube.

Fans can watch Loren and Alexei’s performance on Ellen Tube

Lauren and Cameron Hamilton host three celebrity couples on the game show. The hosts, along with the contestants, compete virtually by singing popular songs and recreating famous movie scenes. The celebrity couple with the most points at the end of the show wins the game. Lauren and Alexei appeared on the most recent episode of the show, and “90 Day Fiancé” viewers can watch their performance on Ellen Tube. The fans show their excitement for the show and loved the trailer of the episode.

Loren has kept fans updated about her struggles with postpartum depression

Fans will be delighted to see Loren having fun with her husband despite her ongoing struggle with postpartum depression.

The American reality star has been candid about her attempts to overcome the difficult mental condition ever since she gave birth to her son. In her latest update, Loren revealed that she had suffered a setback in her fight with postpartum depression. The “90 Day Fiancé” star insisted that she would not rush her recovery process, and she thanked fans for reaching out to her and offering their support.

Alexei and Loren have had a spectacular love story during their run on “90 Day Fiancé.” The couple had their first encounter when Loren traveled to Israel for a religious visit, and she got along with Alexei, who later moved to New York to start a new life with her. The two reality stars have shared some good news with their fans in 2020.

Early in the year, Alexei revealed that he had secured citizenship in the United States, and the two reality stars later welcomed their first child in April. While Loren has struggled to overcome her postpartum depression, fans have praised Alexei for supporting his wife as she continues her recovery. The couple’s popularity could see them appear in other reality shows outside of the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. However, diehard fans can always watch the couple on TLC as they offer their commentary on other couples on the Pillow Talk spinoff series. Meanwhile, according to ET, in the recent episode of the show fans have witnessed Sumit got a divorce from his wife. Stay tuned for more news and update on the reality shows.