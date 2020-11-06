Over the past few years, the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise has become one of the most-watched reality shows in the United States. The show’s unique format, which highlights American citizens finding love all around the world, has made it very popular. The recently concluded fifth season of “Happily Ever After” received record-breaking ratings, and it appears that several Hollywood celebrities were huge fans of the show.

Seth Rogen joked that Colt and Debbie could decide the US election

In one of his recent tweets, Seth Rogen, one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, made fun of Colt Johnson and his mother, Debbie, by joking that the two reality stars would decide the ongoing US election.

In a hilarious tweet, Rogen wrote, “It all comes down to Colty and his mother.” The American actor made the joke about the vote-counting in Colt’s home state of Nevada, which has not yet declared a winner between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Rogen’s tweet went viral, and many “90 Day Fiancé” viewers were excited to learn that a well-known celebrity follows the show. In addition to the fans, Chris Teigen, John Legend’s wife also reacted to the tweet.

It all comes down to Colty and his mother. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 4, 2020

Colt acknowledged Rogen’s tweet on his Instagram account

Colt acknowledged Rogen’s tweet on his Instagram stories by claiming that he had already voted. The 33-year-old had a successful run on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” alongside his mother, Debbie.

Colt was in a relationship with the Brazilian reality star, Jess Caroline, but the couple broke up during the season due to Colt’s infidelity. Debbie played a huge role in the couple’s relationship, choosing to travel to Brazil with her son to meet Jess’s parents, which was part of the reason why the couple broke up.

Fans have argued that Colt’s mother is too involved in his relationships. However, given their recent success on “90 Day Fiancé,” viewers should expect TLC to feature Colt and his mother on future seasons of the show.

It will be interesting to see whether Colt pursues a relationship with Vanessa. The American reality star admitted that he had cheated on Jess with the Colombian reality star.

During the Tell All episodes, Vanessa claimed that she liked Colt, but she couldn’t get into a relationship with him because he did not know what he wanted. On his part, Colt declared that he would take time to reflect on his past relationships before deciding on his next partner. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are looking forward to seeing how the American reality star navigates his complicated love life. Colt’s popularity among Hollywood celebrities suggests that TLC could produce a spinoff series to highlight his romantic life and his relationship with his mother.