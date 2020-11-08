Caesar Mack used his Instagram platform to ask his followers who they'd vote for as President if they had to choose from the cast members on the TLC reality show, "90 Day Fiancé." He said it was meant to be a more lighthearted distraction from what was going on at the moment. He said that it applied to everyone in any country and ended by asking his followers to give their thoughts in the comments. The reality star voted for David Toborowsky, husband to Annie Suwan, from Thailand. He said that he felt like Toborowsky could be a good leader.

David Toborowsky gave his vote to Annie

David Toborowsky said that America was better off with "a Queen." He voted for his wife, Annie, and said that Basil chicken would be in everyone's pot.

Tom Brooks asked for an invite, and Toborowsky told that Brooks was in Arizona next time he should come by.

Annie Suwan is a great cook. Toborowsky posted a recent photo of the two of them on his Instagram. They were eating salad and sushi in Fountain Hills, Arizona. David held the camera for a selfie while Annie held her plate as she ate her seaweed salad. Toborowsky wore a cyan-colored t-shirt while his wife wore a white top. He wished everyone peace and love. He also asked his fans to go watch their new cooking episode on "Facebook Watch." A fan asked Toborowsky if the show had started already, and he asked her to look on the "90 Day Fiancé" page on Facebook. The fan replied, saying that she loved Thai food, and he responded with two heart emojis.

90 Day Fiancé cast members vote for each other

The comments were very interesting as "90 Day Fiancé" casts voted for each other. Tom Brooks, Darcey Silva's ex, voted for Michael Jessen. However, Michael Jessen thanked the people who voted for him but said that he didn't think he had the sociopathy required to be a leader.

He also said that he didn't need power. He said that everyone should hope for the best with all the craziness happening.

Syngin Colchester voted for a fellow cast member, Big Ed. A follower said that Big Ed was just as judgemental as Donald Trump, former American President. One of Caesar's fans voted for Brittany because "she can rap the constitution." Another fan voted for Yolanda's daughter.

Some fans voted for Angela Deem, saying she doesn't let anybody mess with her.

One fan voted for Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik. Loren asked why and the person said because daily videos of Loren and Alexei's baby, Shai, unite everyone.

If you could, would you choose from the "90 Day Fiancé" casts as President of America? Do you think David Toborowsky is a good leader? Do you think Big Ed is like Trump? Do you think Michael Jessen can be a good leader?