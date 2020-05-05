The coronavirus has forced many countries around the world to issue stay at home orders in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. As many people continue adapting to spending more time at home, TLC has developed a Self-Quarantined spin-off to its popular "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. The show follows several "90 Day Fiancé" stars as they cope with the lockdown measures in their respective countries. The reality stars film their experiences during self-quarantine and engage directly with the viewers since there are no producers present.

Fans have had an opportunity to catch up with their favorite reality stars, and in some instances, gain closure on some storylines from past seasons.

Caesar met Maria

During a recent episode of the show, viewers learned that Caesar, who appeared on the third season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," finally met with Maria in person. The couple had been dating through a foreign dating site, but Caesar’s attempts to fly Maria to the United States fell through on many occasions. During the season, fans had speculated that Caesar had been catfished.

However, in a shocking twist, producers tracked down Maria in Ukraine and proved that she was not a figment of Caesar’s imagination. Meanwhile, fans are not happy with Caesar for keeping the secret of his meeting and not telling fans about the reality of his relationship.

Caesar has now revealed that he flew to Ukraine and met Maria in person after the season ended. On his appearance on the "90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined," the American reality star informed fans that he met with Maria in person.

Caesar said that he did not inform Maria that he would be traveling to the country. The Ukrainian was not happy with his surprise visit, but Caesar defended himself by claiming that he needed to gain closure over their relationship. The two spent some time together and even took some photos, but Caesar curiously revealed that Maria had erased them.

Caesar and Maria's relationship

Regrettably, Caesar announced that he had ended his relationship with Maria after making the trip back from Ukraine.

The good news is that the American reality star is dating again. He revealed that he is dating a model over the Internet, and he has not yet sent her any money. Darcey and Stacey are also making appearances on "90-DayFiancé: Self-Quarantined." The two sisters have been living together since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. Darcey recently broke up with Tom Brooks on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Other couples who have made an appearance on the self-quarantine version of the show are Chantel and Pedro, who are living in Georgia as well as Steve and Olga, who have been living in the United States for the past eight months.

"90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined" airs every Monday on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.