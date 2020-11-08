"90 Day Fiance" star Colt Johnson could be filming a spinoff series for TLC. The 33-year-old reality star has embraced his newly found popularity ever since the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" ended. Colt starred on the show alongside Jess Caroline, but the couple broke up after the Brazilian reality star alleged that her American boyfriend had cheated on her. Colt later shocked fans during the season-ending Tell All episodes when he admitted that he had slept with another woman.

Colt and Vanessa have allegedly been filming together over the past few weeks

Throughout the season, Colt had teased fans about his relationship with Vanessa Guerra.

The controversial "90 Day Fiancé" star had earlier denied having a romantic relationship with the Colombian. However, during the Tell All episodes, Colt told Jess that he had slept with Vanessa before they started dating, and he claimed that he slept with her again after they broke up. Some media reports have now emerged speculating that. According to popular "90 Day Fiancé" blogger John Yates, Colt and his new girlfriend have been filming together in Las Vegas over the past few weeks. Venessa's ex has made this claim. Nonetheless, it is still unclear whether the couple is filming a new show for TLC or working on an independent project. Viewers are looking forward to learning more about Colt's proposed spinoff series, especially after making national headlines last week.

Seth Rogen's recent tweet about Colt went viral

After the recently delayed announcement of the US election results, Seth Rogen, a well-known actor in Hollywood, tweeted that Colt and Debbie's votes would decide the election results. Rogen's tweet went viral, with many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers appreciating the fact that a popular actor was a fan of the show.

The social media post was proof that the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise is one of the most popular reality shows in the world. It appears that TLC has taken note of Colt's popularity, and it will be interesting to see whether his ex-girlfriends feature on the potential shows.

It all comes down to Colty and his mother. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 4, 2020

Apart from his failed relationship with Jess, Colt also had some dramatic moments with his ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos, in the recently concluded season of "90 Day Fiancé." Larissa called Colt a womanizer during the Tell All episodes, but her ex-husband and his mother hit back at the criticism by making fun of her plastic surgeries.

Even though fans would like to see Larissa and Colt share some scenes in a potential spinoff, it could be impossible for the Brazilian reality star to feature on the show due to her uncertain relationship with TLC. The reality network recently fired Larissa after she appeared in an adult video for pornography site, CamSoda. For now, fans are hoping to learn more details about Colt's upcoming spinoff series.